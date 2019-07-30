OSCODA – The annual Community Flower Garden Project, a combined effort of the Downtown Beautification Committee (DBC) and the Rotary Club of Oscoda, kicks off its seasonal campaign on Friday.
Members of the organizations will be collecting donations in the lobby of Family Fare on Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3. Donations can also be mailed to DBC Treasurer Ann Evans at 6064 Westshore Dr. Oscoda, MI 48750 through the month of August. The money raised will allow both groups to continue their efforts to keep the downtown corridor festive and welcoming to all.
DBC plants all the white flower boxes that are placed in front of the businesses as well as the pots that anchor the benches throughout the downtown. They also plant the flowers at the arbor area next to Gilberts’ Drug Store and the welcome triangle in AuSable Township.
Many volunteer hours are spent on these projects but when fall arrives the groups attention turns to the fall decorations with the scarecrows and cornstalks. Recent monies collected allowed the group to purchase large pumpkins that made up the display at the corner of US-23 and River Road. Also adding to the DBC’s decorations last year were the lite reindeer on Furtaw Field.
“The generosity of the businesses and individuals have enabled our group to add new and improved decorations,” said Evans.
The Rotary Pocket Park located at the corner of Dwight and US-23 continues to be the jewel of downtown. Many nights people can be spotted enjoying their ice cream cones sitting on the benches in the park. The Rotary Club plants the flowers and tends to the garden all summer. Donations go towards the numerous flats of flowers that are planted as well as perennials.
Last winter the park was decorated for the holidays with whimsical characters and lighted arch leading through the park. All made possible by the fundraiser.
“No donation is too small. We usually ask people if they will donate a dollar for a flower and more often than not more goes into the jar,” said Oscoda Rotary President Mary Reitler. “We receive many compliments from visitors to the area. They tell us that Oscoda is one of the prettiest towns around and that makes us proud.”
Any questions regarding the fundraiser can be directed to Evans at 739-1606 or Reitler at 739-2383.