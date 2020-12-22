TAWAS CITY – Join MSU Extension for a free Cooking for One six-class series on Tuesdays, from Jan. 5 through Feb. 9, 2021 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Cooking for One uses real-life examples and opportunities to brainstorm ways to make cooking for a small household easier for you while keeping food safety, nutrition, and budget in mind.
Over the course of six online, interactive lessons, you will learn ways to make cooking simple and enjoyable, learn helpful tips for making healthy choices like eating well and being active, and receive and discuss real recipes made for one. This class is also for people interested in jazzing up those pesky leftovers.
Learn more and pre-register by Jan. 3 in the confidential system by visiting www.events.anr.msu.edu/cooking41_nemcsa or contact Elaine Palm at bristo17@msu.edu.