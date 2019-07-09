OSCODA – Author and Emmy Award winning producer Sanderson Dean held a book signing at Cathy’s Hallmark on Saturday, July 6.
Dean’s bright yellow book titled STARK RAVING DAD: Poems for the Frazzled Parent in All of Us was put on display for readers to purchase and have signed.
Dean, who is a former resident of Oscoda and graduate of Oscoda High School met with several readers who shared a love for his poems.
Dean started to write the book when his two sons were ages six and seven. His sons’ authentic childhood artwork can be found covering the pages throughout the book.
Over the course of a few years of angsty parenthood, Dean’s children inspired poems that blossomed into the book that is available today.
“This (the book) was a labor of love over several years. Probably three years of putting together pain and poems, and another two going through the submission/publishing process,” said Dean.
Dean designed the book for the weary-beaten down parents, specifically dads, but says it is also great to read with the entire family.
The book itself is a humorously poetic take on fatherhood.
From wishing to be alone on the toilet to exploring the diaper aisle, Dean covers the rarely talked about moments every parent goes through.
“All of these poems are real moments shared between myself and my kids,” Dean said.
This is the first book Dean has written and he believes his family loves it because they like to laugh at his pain.
“I think my family loves it (the book) – because they love to laugh at Dad’s pain. I used to read poems to them at the dinner table. When my kids would giggle food out of their mouths, I knew I had a good one. It also inspired my kids to start writing their own poems,” he said.
If you would like to find out more about Dean or his book you can go to www.starkravingdad.com or follow @strkravingdad on instagram.