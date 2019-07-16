Gibson-Seal and the Heart and Soul Band is set to perform at the bandshell in Oscoda Beach Park on Thursday for the summer concert series from the Oscoda Rotary Club. The band consists of six members including vocalists and rhythm guitarists Danny Gibson and Wes Seal, vocals and lead guitarist Tim Maynard, drummer James England, bass guitarist Doug Gerstler and light and sound by Dan Steenburgh. The band is known for playing classic country and honky tonk music.