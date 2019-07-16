OSCODA – Gibson-Seal and the Heart and Soul Band will take over the Oscoda bandshell on Thursday at 7 p.m. in continuation of the Oscoda Rotary Club’s Summer Concert series.
The band is made up of six members including vocalists and rhythm guitarists Danny Gibson and Wes Seal, vocalist and lead guitarist Tim Maynard, drummer James England, bass guitarist Doug Gerstler and lights and sound by Dan Steenburgh. According to members, they commonly play classic country and honky tonk music , the real stuff they emphasize.
Additionally, they play all over Mid-Michigan and as far away as Nashville, Tenn at Tootsies Orchid Lounge. Most recently they participated in “Sunday in the Country” at Shoreline Players Community Theater in late June.
Next Thursday, the Sunshine String Band will round out the July performers.