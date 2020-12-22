ALPENA – Iosco County Community Foundation (ICCF) is accepting applications for its 2021 Youth Advisory Council (YAC) grant cycle.
All 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, schools, churches (for non-religious purposes) and government agencies serving Iosco County are eligible to apply. The deadline for application submission is Feb. 1, 2021.
Grant applications are available at the community foundation’s website at iccf-online.org, where they may be completed online and submitted via e-mail or printed for completion. If applications are mailed, they must be postmarked by Feb. 1, and sent to the ICCF office at P.O. Box 495, Alpena, MI 49707. Applicants may request up to $2,500 for youth-related programs and projects in Iosco County.
Interested applicants should visit iccf-online.org to view guidelines and complete an application, or contact the ICCF office toll-free at 1-877-354-6881 for more information.
The Iosco County Youth Advisory Council is a group of young people ages 12 to 21 from Iosco County. Working with adult advisors, these youth work to improve the lives of other children in the community through the allocation of grant money. Through this program, created by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, young people learn about the needs of their community, how philanthropy works, and the importance of giving back.