OSCODA – Members of Oscoda Area Schools (OAS) PTO are partnering with the Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation (OEOF) to host the Owls Spirit 5K Run/Walk on Sept. 22
To take part in the run/walk and receive a T-shirt, the registration deadline is Sept. 7.
The cost is $20 and those three and under may participate for free, but they will not receive a t-shirt. Registration for the race but not guaranteed a shirt will be right up to the day of the event.
The Owls Spirit 5K Run/Walk will be held at the Oscoda High School Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, and will begin promptly at 2 p.m. On-site registration will begin at 1 p.m.
The purpose of this event is to raise funds for the PTO, in support of the students K-12 as well as to raise funds for mini-grants for all staff of OAS to enhance the students learning experiences. This will be the primary fundraiser this year for PTO and the Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation.
Organizers are hoping to have lots of sponsors, as well as participants. To be a sponsor and be assured to have your name on the shirts please contact the group by Sept. 7 at oaseducationfoundation@gmail.com.
Online payment and registration, plus further information, is available at www.oscodaeducationfoundation.org/owls-spirit-run and https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Oscoda/owlsspiritrun. Payment can be made on line at either link. Checks can also be made payable to “OEOF” and mailed to us at P.O. Box 618, Oscoda, Michigan.
Additional details can also be found on the OEOF and Oscoda K-12 PTO Facebook pages, or by sending an e-mail to oaseducationfoundation@gmail.com.
Organizers say that, while they are looking forward to getting together with everyone the day of the event, people also have the option to make a donation and receive one of the T-shirts without participating in the run/walk.