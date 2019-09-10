LINCOLN – The 2019 Miss Sunrise Side’s Outstanding Teen Program and 2019 Miss Sunrise Side Scholarship Program will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m., at Alcona High School, 51 N. Barlow Rd., Lincoln.
Miss Sunrise Side offers scholarship money, including $5,000 plus a scholarship package to the winner, $750 to the first runner-up, $400 to second runner-up, $250 to third runner-up, $100 to the talent winner and $75 each to all non-finalists.
Miss Sunrise Side 2019 will also earn the chance to compete for the title of Miss Michigan in June 2020.
Miss Sunrise Side’s Outstanding Teen 2019 will have the opportunity to compete to be named Miss Michigan’s Outstanding Teen in June 2020.
Ten young women representing communities throughout Michigan will compete in the 2019 Miss Sunrise Side Program. The contestants range in age from 17 to 25 years old. Six young women representing communities throughout Michigan will compete in the 2019 Miss Sunrise Side’s Outstanding Teen program. The contestants range in age from 13-17.
Young women in the Miss Sunrise Side competition will model evening wear, share their social impact statements, answer on-stage questions and perform their chosen talents.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $15 per person. Student should show their current school ID for $5 off a ticket.