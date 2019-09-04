MIKADO – A charity motorcycle ride will be held for Lincoln resident Jesse Gordy, who was injured earlier this summer in a motorcycle accident, to raise funding for medical expenses.
The ride will take place Sept. 7, with kickstands up at noon from the Joker’s Motorcycle Club’s Oscoda Clubhouse, located at 3306 F-30 in Mikado.
The event is $10 for a rider, or $15 for a couple and will have food and drink before the ride, which will start with a police escort out of Mikado. All proceeds from the event will go to the Gordy family.
More information on the ride can be found by calling 989-397-0210