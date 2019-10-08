EAST TAWAS – Lighthouse tours, hayrides, crafts, games and more will all be part of the annual Halloween celebration at Tawas Point State Park and Lighthouse.
Located in East Tawas, the venue will welcome guests for the fall festivities – most of which are free to enjoy – on both Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12.
Day one of the event will last from 5-9 p.m., and will include hayrides around the property. The pick-up point will be between the State Park Camp Host site and the lighthouse crib area.
Vicki Seltz Barnes, a member of Friends of Tawas Point State Park and Lighthouse, says visitors can either dress in costume, or come as they are to join in.
“See the Tawas Point Lighthouse ‘in costume’ with spooky Halloween garb just special for this unique once a year event,” she added of the Friday fun. “Take a trip inside but, beware, you may not believe your eyes – and ears.”
Tickets for the tours can be purchased at the Lighthouse Gift Shop from 5-9 p.m., at a cost of $2 per person.
“This gives you a rare opportunity to see the lighthouse decorated during the evening hours,” Barnes states. “Although no formal guided tours will be held, take your time looking through the museum, and you will definitely want to trek the 85 stairs up the lighthouse tower for an unforgettable lantern room view.”
The activities on Saturday will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – with hayrides continuing for the duration of the day – and then start back up from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Monster Bash Dance.
The hayride pick-up point will again be between the State Park Camp Host site and the lighthouse crib area.
Barnes says the hayrides are a great way to see the area, including all the creatively decorated camping sites inside the park.
Self-guided lighthouse tours will also be available on day two of the event, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $2 each from the Lighthouse Gift Shop.
Free, family friendly games and events for all age levels will take place in and around the tent that will be set up near the gift shop, as well.
According to Barnes, this will include make-and-take pumpkin painting projects, corn husk doll making, walks through the haunted cemetery and such lawn games as corn hole and croquet.
Barnes encourages participants to post their family friendly photos on the Friends of Tawas Point Facebook page, as well as the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Facebook page, at Facebook.com/tawaspointstatepark.
“Take in the fall colors, do some bird watching, go for a hike, or amuse yourself with people watching, since costumes are welcome and encouraged throughout the entire event,” she continued.
Saturday evening will wrap up with the Monster Bash Dance, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“The popular event is held inside the decorated Day Use Area Pavilion near the Lake Huron beach side of the park. Attendees will be entertained with live DJ music and can dance or just enjoy meeting old friends and making new ones,” Barnes states. “The dance is supervised, and light refreshments will be served.”
To give thanks for another great season, she says the Halloween weekend has been made possible by the DNR team at Tawas Point State Park, as well as the Michigan History Center, along with assistance and financial support from the Friends of Tawas Point State Park and Lighthouse.
The venue is located at 686 Tawas Beach Rd., and a Recreation Passport is required for vehicle entry to the property.
For more information, send an e-mail to info@tawaslighthousefriends.com or contact state park representatives by calling 362-5041.
Further details about the Friends group can be found by visiting tawaslighthousefriends.com.