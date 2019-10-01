OSCODA – Jack-o-lantern cemetery decorators are asking for locals to volunteer and donate to continue the tradition of carving pumpkins and placing them along the graves in Pinecrest Cemetery.
Over the last 25 years, the spectacular display has been enjoyed by many in the Oscoda Area. It began when Jim Beckner started carving pumpkins with his family members and placing them on graves to honor those he has lost.
Shortly after that, friends gathered to help create a pumpkin panorama. According to organizers, there was 854 pumpkins carved, lit and displayed in the cemetery for the great pumpkin carving last year.
Each year, friends gather for food, fun and camaraderie as they carve the many faces. Every year beginning on Oct. 27, family, friends and local residents carve pumpkins at the old Norwood Products factory located at 3202 Railroad St., just north of the cemetery beginning at 2 p.m.
After the carving work in done, the jack-o-lanterns are placed all over the cemetery and are lit up on Oct. 30. Anyone wishing to carve their own pumpkin to honor a loved one is welcome to join in and bring their own to the cemetery.
Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to do so. All carving tools are provided and helpers are welcome to come and go as they please.
As the display has grown, so have the expenses. Donation cans have been placed in local businesses to keep this unique and “spooktacular” event going. Organizers say it is a sight you will never forget.
For more information call Rysta Brown at 739-1360 or check out the Facebook page, Great Pumpkin Carving.