LANSING – Michigan’s late antlerless firearm deer season in the Lower Peninsula started Dec. 14. The season is open on private lands only through Jan. 1 and hunters may take only antlerless deer (see exception below) – regardless of the type of license you are using, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Valid licenses include:
• A private land antlerless license valid for the deer management unit in which you are hunting.
• A deer management assistance permit valid for that DMU.
• A deer license or deer combo license (valid for antlerless deer only during the antlerless-only seasons).
• A deer kill tag issued under the mentored youth license (valid for antlerless deer only during the antlerless-only seasons).
An additional opportunity is available for deer hunters in Zone 3 (see page 11 of the Hunting Digest for hunting zone maps and descriptions) who want to hunt with a muzzleloader on public land during the late antlerless season. If you’re hunting with a muzzleloader on public land in Zone 3 only, you may take any deer (antlerless or antlered) with a mentored youth hunting license, a deer license or a deer combo license.
Hunters hunting with a muzzleloader on public land in Zone 3 may also hunt with their public land antlerless deer license valid for the DMU in which they are hunting, but an antlerless deer license is valid for an antlerless deer only.
Archery deer season also continues through Jan. 1 statewide.
DNR deer check stations are still available on a limited basis. Check station locations and hours of operation are available at Michigan.gov/DeerCheck. The DNR especially needs deer heads from Alcona, Alpena, Cheboygan, Crawford, Iosco, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle and Roscommon counties. If you hunt in these areas, the DNR asks hunters to bring their deer to a DNR check station.