EAST TAWAS – Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Labor Day Weekend Arts and Crafts Show Saturday and Sunday at Shoreline Park in Tawas City.
More than 100 booths of hand-made arts and crafts will be onhand. The event will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Labor Day show is one of two arts and crafts shows annually hosted by the chamber.
The show will feature items for sale as diverse as leather goods, yard art, furniture, home décor items, clothes, doll accessories, lotions, paintings, photography, jewelry, rugs, and food items like salsa, fudge, spices, nuts and kettle corn.
A free shuttle service will be held with stops at Shoreline Park, Gateway Park, Bay Inn, behind Ben Franklin and at Harbor Park.