OSCODA – The Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon made its return for the 73rd rendition Saturday and Sunday; and records were broken in stunning fashion. First time winners Jorden Wakeley, 31, of Grayling and Matt Meersman, 44, of South Bend Indiana claimed the lead about two hours into the race and dominated the waters from there, winning the marathon in a record time of 13:54:09.
“It’s incredible,” Meersman said. “We had a couple big wins earlier in the year and got our hopes up, but what makes this so special was coming into this race, we had a couple setbacks so we had to work back. I knew we were good, but I didn’t think that was in the cards.”
While breaking a record that had stood since 1994 may have been the surprise, the fact that the duo crossed the finish line at the front shouldn’t be.
“I definitely felt like we had a chance to win,” Wakeley, who won the mixed division in the marathon back in 2018 said. “We just clicked. There is something about having a partner that you match up with; it is just easy.”
Wes Dean, 26, of Grayling and Weston Willoughby, a former Grayling resident and now of Traverse City, finished in second place with a time of 14:07:37; a time fast enough to win in most years, and were in the mix for the win in the opening hours of the race. Dean and Willoughby held a small lead at Burton’s Landing and led by less than a canoe length at Wakeley Bridge.
Wakeley and Meersman surged ahead thanks to a bit of strategy to lead by two minutes at the next check point, McMasters Bridge.
“They (Dean and Willoughby) took a feed about two hours into the race and I knew that was our opportunity to get away from them,” Wakeley said. “We actually took a feed 20 minutes after that, but I wanted to build up just enough of a lead that we could still have clear water and we put the hammer down and never looked back.”
And from there it was all Wakeley and Meersman. They breezed through the first portage at Mio Dam around 2 a.m. and led by five minutes at McKinley Bridge. Like clockwork they added about a minute to their lead at each check point; six at Alcona Dam, seven at Loud Dam, eight at Five Channels, nine at Cooke and 11 at the final checkpoint at Foote.
“I am sure the high water levels paid a big role, but I think one of the things that helped us put time on was we have a great grind speed,” Meersman said. “If we can get alone, it is really hard for anyone to hang with us. We don’t have the sprint speed to shoot it out in a short distance, but overall, we can grind.”
This of course comes after not having the marathon at all last year, after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year, 83 two-person teams began in the streets of downtown Grayling, where they ran four blocks; with canoes in hand, to put in the water near the Old AuSable Fly Shop. Teams raced non-stop from there, portaging over six dams until they reached the finish line at Oscoda’s Finish Line Park after a grueling 14-to-19 hour sufferfest.
“It was great to be back in action this year, we had some hiccups, but all-in-all when you consider that we started organizing the event in April and put it on in July it went well,” one of the many event organizers, Kathy Erickson said. “Everyone just stepped up and helped it run as well as it did and the paddlers were so excited to be back in the water; that is what I kept hearing over and over, they were glad to be back and last year was really hard.”
While recent rainfall clearly made the course faster, Erickson feels that isn’t the sole reason that the race record was broken.
“It was definitely a record breaking year, everyone kept saying maybe it was the water but I don’t know, no matter what the water is you just have to be tremendous to do what they did,” she said. “Jorden and Matt are just awesome athletes all-around. A lot of different records were broken; I told Ryan Matthews (ARCM stat keeper) that he should just throw out the old record book and start from scratch.”
Locally, the top finisher was former East Tawas resident Kyle Stonehouse. Stonehouse, 27, and now of Grayling and partner Kyle Mynar, 36, of Spring Branch, TX, as they finished up in seventh place, 14:24:43.
This came after Mynar suffered a leg injury during the running start in Grayling, making each portage a painful experience for the team. This was evident at Mio Dam especially, where Stonehouse dragged the canoe behind him as he sprinted down the path to the water, while Mynar hobbled his way slowly, in obvious pain.
“With the cards we were dealt, we still felt like it was a great race,” Stonehouse said. “We still don’t know if it was his achilles or what, but he hurt it right at the start. We could have finished 50th place, but we just pushed it super hard all night.”
Stonehouse finished in sixth place in 2019, giving him solid top-10 finishes in back-to-back marathons.
“It is nice, it definitely opens doors for future years with people seeing our finishes and some of the top-tier paddlers seeing that you are up there, they are more apt to give you a call again,” Stonehouse said. “With our finishes, I am ecstatic for what the future holds.”
Jon Webb, 61, of Oscoda and Dan Mecklenburg, 59, Columbus, OH, had quite the eventful night as well, but still managed to come away with a 26th place finish in a time of 15:34:17.
“The performance and our effort was off the charts, because we overcame adversity like you couldn’t imagine,” Webb said. “The bow seat snapped when he got in the water (at the start); it pinched his glutes like they were in a vice grip and that is one of your main muscles when you are going to paddle a canoe.”
The duo managed to score ibuprofen from the crowd to help Mecklenburg subdue the pain somewhat, but Webb claimed the pain his partner had to paddle through was still quite intense. They were also given a life jacket to use as a make-shift seat for the second half of the race.
“He kept going and going,” Webb said. “We also got lost in the fog in Alcona Pond and I still had my second fastest marathon ever and you can’t ask for much more than that. The fact that spectators were so helpful and got our messages to our feeders and we got ibuprofen from the crowd and they were even trying to get us a life preserver to sit on; that was amazing. People were really doing the best they could to help.”
The lone canoe with a pair of local paddlers was Keith Wojahn, 57, of Tawas City and Jerry Killingbeck, 52, of East Tawas. Their steady paddling led them to a 67th place finish in a time of 17:13:25. This was also Killingbeck’s 10th career finish; giving him the coveted Iron Paddler award.
“It was good, our plan was to go our normal pace so we didn’t get too crazy and get burned out,” Killingbeck said. “Sometimes, in the heat of the race you forget about everything and get burnt out or get sick. We were just trying to take care of each other and stay healthy. It’s always a lot of fun and the high water made for a faster race, but I noticed a lot of people were having trouble with the swirling water, so that was tough on people too but all-in-all the weather was perfect.”
Josh Kellogg, 38, of Curran and Jeremy Kellogg, 35, of Plainwell crossed the line in 60th with a time of 16:44:37, LJ Bourgeois, 44, of Greenbush and Nicole Rice-Owens of Frederic had a 65th place finish in a time of, 17:07:28 and Mickey Kimsel, 47, of Bay City, a former Oscoda resident and Bryce Martin, 28 of Kawkawlin finished 73rd on a time of 18:17:57.
Chris Scully, 61, of Lincoln and his partner, Ed Butler, 74, of Phoenix, AZ, made it through Five Channels Dam Sunday morning, but could not stay ahead of the cutoff time by the next check point, forcing them to drop out at Cooke Dam.
Also of note was Kaitln Mynar, 30, of San Marcos, TX and Virginia Condie, 42, Martindale, TX, were the womens’ champions. The duo finished 37th overall in a time of 15:56:08.
Nine-time champion Brett Stockton, 58, of Bay City and one-time winner Ryan Halstead, 34, of Grayling finished in eighth place with a time of 14:26:26. This was Stockton’s first time in the marathon since winning it in 1992.
Another nine-time winner, Jeff Kolka, 62, of Grayling returned for the first time since winning it in 2005. He paddled with his niece Naomi Kolka, 25, of Grayling and they finished 19th in a time of 15:19:29.
Lynne Witte, 67, of Cheboygan tied Al Widing’s career start record of 41, and she also finished a marathon record 39th race, with a time of 17:06:53; good for 64th place with partner Maria Schilling, 48, of Minneapolis, MN.
For complete results visit ausablecanoemarathon.org.