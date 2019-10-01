OSCODA – The Oscoda Area United Way (OAUW) began a new campaign year on Friday, Sept. 27, at Wiltse’s Brew Pub & Family Restaurant during their annual kick-off breakfast.
Chairman William Gaines welcomed everyone and thanked them for coming to the kick-off event. He spoke a little about the 2018-19 campaign year and introduced the agencies and organizations present. He listed off Iosco Coats for Kids, Hope Shores Alliance, FISH, Boy Scouts, Oscoda Area Schools for the backpack program, Northland Area Federal Credit Union, Catholic Human Services and others.
Gaines also introduced the OAUW board including himself, Vice Chairman Paul Fredenburg, Treasurer Joan Myles, Corresponding Secretary Jane Negro, Recording Secretary Melissa Buckelew, Directors Jolene Senn, Jane Meyer, Carolyn Brummond, Catherine Nickell-Simpson and Student Representative Sophia Rayes.
“It’s refreshing to have a young person with different ideas and new things,” said Gaines.
The introductions were followed by a invocation from Meyer and breakfast.
According to Fredenburg, OAUW raised $24,933.38 in the 2018-19 campaign year with a goal of $32,000.
“In the Oscoda area one of the factors that contributes to this is the number of retirees we have lost is a huge number of people and we have found that the older donors also seem to be the most active donors,” said Fredenburg.
Additionally, Fredenburg cited that across the country individuals donations are down 68 percent. He attributes the decrease to individuals inability to itemize charitable contributions on federal taxes.
He said that seeing the trends have caused the OAUW to rethink their goal for the 2019-20 campaign year. This year the OAUW hopes to reach their goal of $30,000.
After a filling breakfast, Gaines introduced Executive Director Valerie Williams of Hope Shores Alliance as the keynote speaker. Hope Shores Alliance, formerly known as Shelter Incorporated, has been in operation for 43 years.
“In 2016 we had decided that our name was not reflective of all the services that we offer,” said Williams.
Williams discussed where their housing units and offices are located and provided statistics of Hope Shores Alliance after the last three years.
She said in the community last year Hope Shores Alliance was able to serve 12 adults and 28 children with traditional supportive housing units. Additionally, at the Oscoda Outreach and Services office they were able to serve 56 adults with accessing safe shelter and 21 children.
She went on to discuss the biggest change that has occured since the nonprofit decided to change their name. She said after the name change she saw a lot of people come forward and want support with sexual violence service.
“We saw our sexual assault response service so that’s when we’re going to hospitals or law enforcement offices to meet with some immediately after an assault that number went up by 200 percent between the 2016-17 year and 2017-18 year,” Williams said.
Additionally she mentioned some of the services the organization offers including advocacy, counseling and transportation services which are primarily run by volunteers, according to Williams.
Following Williams’s speech, Gaines recognized Wiltse’s Brew Pub & Family Restaurant as the OAUW 2019 business partner. Waitress Dena Cordell received the certificate. To make a donation or for more information visit https://www.unitedway.org/local/united-states/michigan/oscoda-area-united-way.