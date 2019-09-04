TAWAS CITY – Dr. Devendra Kumar Sharma – Iosco County’s former medical examiner – was sentenced to two years probation on two separate criminal sexual conduct cases during a sentencing hearing held Aug. 26 in Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court.
Sharma received no jail time after striking a plea deal where he pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct. Dismissed were two counts of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct, high court misdemeanors.
Under the sentencing Sharma must also comply with the Michigan Sex Offender Registration Act and be placed on GPS monitoring for the length of his probation term.
As per his monitoring, Sharma must have no contact with his victims and remain 500 feet from them at all times. He was also ordered to pay $1,366 in assessments.
Sharma first criminal sexual conduct case stemmed from an incident that allegedly took place in June 2016, where Sharma touched a female patient in a sexual manner, outside of medical treatment.
The incident occurred at Tawas Bay Family Practice, located on West Lake Street in Tawas City.
The woman told the Michigan State Police (MSP) that, during an office visit, she and Sharma were alone in a room when he fondled both of her breasts.
The woman claimed that this stopped when a nurse re-entered the room. She told police that Sharma touching her in that way was “inappropriate,” and not part of the reason for her office visit that day.
During a second incident, where Sharma was again charged with 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct, a patient of Sharma’s claimed he sexually assaulted her, during a medical exam at Tawas Bay Family Practice.
The woman said in court documents that Sharma touched her breasts more than once, while also making verbal comments which were not related to her medical exam.
Further, an employee of Tawas Bay Family Practice claims to have entered the exam room that day and saw Sharma pull away the front of the woman’s shirt.
The staff member told the MSP that Sharma made a comment about the patient’s breasts which, in the employee’s opinion, was not part of the medical exam.
After the charges, and subsequent arrest on the charges Sharma was placed on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Medicaid Michigan Sanction Provider List on Nov. 19, 2018, and he was suspended.
Sharma also resigned as the county’s medical examiner in April 2019. After the resignation the Iosco County Board of Commissioners voted to hire Dr. Jaya Sankaran, a Tawas pathologist, after his recommendation for a replacement. This is for a term that will expire Dec. 31, 2020.