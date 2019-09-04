OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees, meeting Aug. 26, unanimously adopted a resolution prohibiting recreational marijuana establishments within the township.
Superintendent Dave Schaeffer said that, in order to officially opt out, this will have to be in ordinance form. Therefore, this document will be presented at the next board meeting on Monday, Sept. 9.
In a memo from Zoning Administrator Lorna Ganci, she attached a proposed resolution for the opt out of recreational marijuana, per the new state law.
She advised that this resolution was reviewed and the State of Michigan’s Emergency Regulations for Recreation Marijuana were discussed at the Aug. 5 meeting of the planning commission.
“The Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend that Oscoda Township opt out of issuing any permits for Recreational Marijuana until a later date and further review of the laws, once the State of Michigan has had time to better define State regulations,” she wrote.
In a nutshell, Schaeffer said the regulatory agency does not know the rules on which it is supposed to regulate recreational marijuana. “That has not been established by the legislature, and that then creates problems as far as being able to regulate recreational marijuana.”
Should trustees adopt the ordinance at their next meeting, Schaeffer said it would be incorporated into the code associated with an opt out of recreational marijuana. The township could then wait until the legislature and the regulatory agency understands the regulations associated with this. “And, at that point, it could be brought forward again to the township board, as far as opting back in, once we know what the rules are.”
Supervisor Aaron Weed recommended that the board approve the opt out resolution until the state figures out how to set the laws regarding such regulations.
Trustee William Palmer – who also serves on the planning commission – advised that emergency rules were passed on July 3 because, under the statute, applications for such establishments are to be taken beginning Dec. 6.
He said these rules are good for six months, with the option to extend for another six months if necessary.
Palmer said it makes sense to opt out for now until the rules are clear, and he reiterated that the township can always opt back in at a later date.