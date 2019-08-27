OSCODA – A more than $800,000 projected funding shortfall for Phase II of the water main extension work in Oscoda was discussed by township trustees at their Monday meeting.
Officials, including Supervisor Aaron Weed and Clerk John Nordeen, remarked that this is a very unfortunate situation; however, the township will do as much as possible, with the resources provided.
Phase II includes installing a water main along Loud Drive, as well as work on Interlake Road and Woodland Drive, in order to get clean municipal water to those affected by the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination in the area.
According to Rick Freeman of ROWE Professional Services Company, the total eligible U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development (USDA-RD) funding costs amount to $1,811,983 for the project.
This consists of the engineer’s opinion of probable costs for construction, without water services, $1,566,983; design/construction administration, engineering, observation and other work, $230,000; and approximate, miscellaneous township expenses, $15,000.
Taking into account the USDA Emergency Community Water Assistance Grant of $1 million, the estimated shortfall would be $811,983 for the main line water main.
As noted by Freeman, the engineer’s opinion of probable costs for 119 water services is $802,500. When combined with the $719,400 in total available special appropriations for water services, this results in another shortfall, amounting to $83,100.
He advised that recent bids on similar projects have been 35-50 percent higher than estimated, due to the cost of materials and labor, and with fewer and fewer contractors submitting bids – especially as it gets later into the year.
“The water services on this project are significantly longer than Phase I so the estimate was increased to take that into account,” Freeman stated in a correspondence to the township. “Lawn/yard restoration was also increased.”
He provided some ideas of alternatives to knock down costs and increase funding, including reducing the length of the project on Loud Drive by approximately 2,000 feet. This, in turn, would drop the number of services from 119 to about 100.
According to ROWE, revised main line costs would be $1,278,385 and revised water service costs would be $678,000, for a revised overall project shortfall of $236,985.
Freeman also listed the following points for consideration by the township:
• Reducing the length of the project on Loud Drive by about another 775 feet would get the project totally within funding limits, with a 10 percent contingency if bids come in even higher.
(He explained at the meeting that this may entail 20 more properties, at the most. So, in addition to the above mentioned 2,000 feet already being scaled back, there could be upwards of 40 parcels not included in this phase in the time frame originally anticipated – if this is the route taken).
• The township could advertise and bid the project as-is and, depending on the bids received, apply for a USDA-RD loan to make up the difference. This could only be applied to the project without water services. The township would still have to fund the shortfall on the water services, and this would delay construction on the project until spring 2020.
• The township has requested – and has been tentatively informed – that the deadline on the expenditure of the special appropriations will be extended until at least Dec. 31, 2020.
• Initial discussions have been had with USDA-RD representatives on the loan application process and the steps needed to start same. “Since we had started the process for a loan last fall, we will be able to use most of that effort to start it back up,” Freeman advised.
He also pointed out that, since Oscoda has a large water main fund balance, a loan may not be an option with the USDA-RD. A commercial loan approach may instead by required.
While this is not an ideal situation, Freeman said it is better to have this information now, as opposed to after opening the bids.
Trustee William Palmer said it is not acceptable to him to leave as many as 40 properties out of the project, adding that officials previously discussed loan options for just such a scenario if there is not enough funding.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire acknowledged the importance of the project, but also expressed concerns with how the township would pay back such a significant loan.
Trustees ultimately cast a unanimous vote to go forward with the bid process at 2,000 feet short, with an additive system to go all the way up to Phelan Creek.
In other words, there will be a base bid which is within the budget, and then the township can look at what the additive amount would be, according to the prices as they come in.
Weed said there would be a rate, such as 100 feet costing “X” amount of dollars, associated with how much further the work could extend. The amount of money remaining would determine how far out the project can go.
“So we’ve got options to the bid,” Nordeen elaborated.
“And then you have a decision at that time, depending on what that number is, to either go for a loan or whatever to cover that gap,” Freeman explained.
He also pointed out that the bids could come in lower than what is predicted at the moment, and that there may be more bidders than anticipated.
Trustees also noted that more funding could become available in the meantime.