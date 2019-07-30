OSCODA – In celebration of the AuSable River International Canoe Marathon, the annual Hurry Up and Paddle or Sink (HUP) and Blind folded canoe races commenced at Oscoda Canoe Rental and AuSable River Store Wednesday and Thursday.
This year there were seven teams that competed in the HUP (not including AuSable and Oscoda Township). Boat names included “United States Marine Corps” (Emma Hofacer), “The Marathon” (The AuSable River International Canoe Marathon), “Wolverine State Credit Union Ninjas” (Ashley Rios), “Rosie the Riveter” (P&L Development), “American Eagle” (Jonny Langley), “General Lee” (Max Michaud) and “Vroom” (Ben Morgan).
The event kicked off with awards given to the best costume and best design of a canoe. Best costume was awarded to the Wolverine State Credit Union for their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle costumes. Best canoe design was awarded to Robert Nichols for his United States Marine Corps boat that resembled an aircraft.
The battle of the townships commenced shortly after with Oscoda Township Paddler Sam Rush in the “SS Shrek Brain” boat receiving a time of one minute, 2.96 seconds. AuSable Township paddler Kelly Graham followed with the AuSable township boat receiving a time of one minute, 1.11 seconds. For the 8th year in a row, AuSable Township took home the win and is undefeated in the race against Oscoda.
The race was a battle for fastest time. Some rang victorious while others sank after just a few seconds and the youngest competitor surprised the crowd the most with his persistence. Cheering and encouragement was heard throughout the venue, but only a few could receive awards.
First place “HUP”er was awarded to Mikayla Erickson in ‘The Marathon” with a time of 58 seconds. Almost but not quite first place was awarded to Sarah Curley in the “Rosie the Riveter” boat with a time of one minute, 17.60 seconds. The Sinker award was given to Hofacer in the “United States Marine Corps” boat that resembled an aircraft and sank shortly after she began paddling.
The fourth award originally named the “Haven’t Got a Clue” was renamed for the youngest competitor to the “I Can Do Anything” award. The award was given to Michaud for completing the HUP race without sinking or tipping over.
On Thursday the racing continued with the participation of seven teams in the 6th annual blind folded canoe race. Teams battled hard to be victorious with times minutes away from one another.
Fastest team was awarded to Unchartered including team members Troy Walker, Rich Charters and Jeff Senn with a time of two minutes, 20 seconds. Best theme was given to the reigning champions who slipped out of their Barbie costumes this year to be the Spice Girls featuring crushed red, coarse ground and cayenne peppers.
With a time of two minutes, 21 seconds was 2nd place Tequila Sunrise and with a time of two minutes and 36 seconds, The Spice Girls received third place.