OSCODA – Clear skies, smiling faces and sunshine cascaded throughout Oscoda on the morning of July 4 for annual Independence Day festivities.
The Oscoda Township Fire Department (OTFD) kicked off the morning early with a “Touch a Truck” event held at Furtaw Field on Thursday morning. OTFD members covered the field with all their vehicles from dive and rescue vehicles to fire trucks.
The goal of the event was to introduce residents to all the equipment the OTFD uses to keep the community safe and show them the new equipment obtained from the millage. A number of residents came out to view the vehicles and tools and asked lots of questions.
Shortly following the morning event was the annual July 4 parade. As always, The Oscoda color guard kicked off the parade holding their flags high and saluting the country on Independence Day.
Veterans from the Oscoda American Legion, VFW Post and Bone Military Surplus followed behind waving and smiling. The 2019 Oscoda-AuSable Grand Marshal Rose Mary Nentwig followed in Martin Gayeski’s 1998 royal blue Corvette. As well as a few classic cars.
Additionally, the Oscoda High School Marching Band, directed by Karen Lopez made an appearance filling the streets with music.
A number of organizations also marched through the parade including Friends of the Robert J. Parks Library, Huron East Knotholes Baseball Team, Oscoda Rotary Club, Oscoda Boy Scout Troop 959 and Shoreline Players Community Theater.
Organizations continued with the Oscoda Equestrian Team, AuSable River International Canoe Marathon, Wurtsmith Air Museum, Iosco County Democrats and Republicans and Special Olympics Area 11.
A variety of local businesses also participated as well including Party and Food Center, Fraser Optical, Oscoda Fields, Glennie Sportsmans Club, Janis Tire & Auto, Image Business Solutions and Northland Area Federal Credit Union.
Businesses continued with Oscoda Plastics, Clean & Clear Window and Pressure Washing, Inc, Oscoda Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, AuSable Hardware, Northeastern Window & Door, Randy’s Towing and Phoenix Composite Solutions. Additionally, three local churches also participated including The Oscoda Church of the Nazarene, Oscoda Assembly of God and Oscoda United Methodist Church.
Organizations and businesses passed out candy, pamphlets and American Flags to get parade observers into the holiday spirit. The OTFD and Oscoda Township Police Department wrapped up the parade with their sirens, flashing lights and variety of trucks rolling down US-23.