OSCODA – The annual Hurry Up & Paddle or Sink (HUP) and Blind folded canoe races will return to Oscoda on July 24 and 25 in celebration of the AuSable River International Canoe Marathon.
“We do it because we want fun things happening here in Oscoda the week of the canoe marathon because there’s so much going on, so we just want fun things to do,” said Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce (OACC) Executive Director Rose Fulton.
On Wednesday, July 24, local residents are encouraged to participate in the 8th annual HUP race beginning at 5:30-7:30 p.m. The race requires those that register to build a canoe using a sheet of lauan plywood, two boards, a pound of nails and a roll of duct tape. Supplies will be provided to participants after they register and pay their entry fee.
According to Fulton, the goal of the race is to build a canoe that will stay afloat throughout the entire course in the AuSable River at Oscoda Canoe Rental & The AuSable River Store. Only one paddler is allowed to participate per boat; however, an unlimited amount of people can be involved in constructing it.
Participants are also encouraged to get creative with their attire and dress up in costumes. Canoe and costume judging will commence at 5:45 p.m. All participants will be required to be there by 5:45 p.m. and the opening ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the race to follow.
There will be six winners for prizes and awards including first place fastest “HUP”er, almost but not quite first place, sinker, “haven’t got a clue”, best costume and best creative design of a canoe. According to Fulton, all winners will receive a medal and a embroidered beach towel. The cost is $60 to participate and registration is required.
Registration forms can be found on the OACC website at www.oscodachamber.com or in their office located at 4440 N. US 23, Oscoda. Interested participants much register by Friday, July 19 by 3 p.m. in order to participate.
The following day, the 6th annual Blind folded canoe race will commence. Registration will kick off at 5:45 p.m. with the race beginning at 6 p.m. All blind folded canoe race teams require three people to participate. Children under 14 years old must have consent and an adult in the canoe with them and participants 14-17 years old must have consent from a parent.
Two participants will be blind folded while the one in the middle will be allowed to see. The goal is to see who can get around the course the fastest with two blind paddlers and one leader with the ability to see. Interested participants can register for $15 prior to the event and $20 on the day of. Participants are encouraged to dress up with a costume and have a theme as well.
Awards will be given to the fastest team and the team with the best theme. Each member of the winning team will receive a medal and an embroidered beach towel. According to Fulton, the fun canoe races are only made possible by the Oscoda Canoe Rental and Oscoda-AuSable water safety and rescue.
For more information about the canoe races or another OACC future events, contact staff at the chamber by calling 739-7322.