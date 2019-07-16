EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Summerfest goers spent their dollars wisely this past weekend. In addition to enjoying the various activities during the celebration, those who attended also supported such local organizations as the Tawas Kiwanis Club, East Tawas and Tawas City fire departments, Iosco County Animal Shelter and the Harbor Lights Pregnancy & Information Center.
Held this past Saturday and Sunday in East Tawas, Summerfest wrapped up its 12th annual run and featured an expanded schedule of events.
The enhanced affair also welcomed 154 entrants for the car show, which is up from last year’s count of 143, and 128 drivers for the car cruise.
Co-organizer Jerry Malone said the 2019 show was the biggest yet, and that the cruise brought in more spectators than ever before.
In fact, he said organizers originally printed 150 registration sheets for the car show but, by about 9 a.m. on Sunday, they had already ran out.
“Awesome people, awesome weather, awesome weekend,” Malone praised of the overall events.
Energy and enthusiasm filled the streets on July 13, with the first activity of Summerfest being the 13th annual Tawas Kiwanis Club Run by the Bay event (see separate story).
There were 113 participants of the 5k run/walk, with onlookers encouraging and applauding for everyone who crossed the finish line.
Kiwanis member and Tawas City Mayor, Ken Cook, explained that proceeds raised during the event are used to benefit local children.
Also providing a boost to community-minded organizations were those who attended the BBQ & Brew, which was new to Summerfest this year.
Hosted in East Tawas Harbor Park, the smell of barbecue wafted far beyond the venue as patrons were able to dine on cuisine from Mr. Jack’ss Sports Bar & Grill, Klenow’s Market, Northwoods Steak House and Route 23 BBQ, all of East Tawas; Boneyard BBQ of Tawas City; and Mancino’s featuring Rob’s BBQ of Oscoda. Those from Uncle Stevie’s were also on hand selling their one-of-a-kind barbecue sauces.
As event goers mingled in the beautiful weather, music was provided by DJ Chase, games were available courtesy of The Buckhorn Inn of Tawas City and drink tickets could be purchased for those in search of a cool beverage on a warm day.
More importantly, though, proceeds raised during the food and drink affair were donated to the local fire departments, animal shelter and Harbor Lights Pregnancy & Information Center.
Each organization had representatives on site to meet with attendees, and guests could drop their drink tickets into a ballot box to vote for their favorite nonprofit.
As the BBQ & Brew event began to wind down Saturday evening, the excitement continued with the Classic Car Cruise.
Scores of stunning vehicles made their way from Auto Value in Tawas City, eventually parking in downtown East Tawas, where they were displayed for onlookers.
A street dance on Newman Street, featuring live music from the band Double Shot, kept the crowd going and served as an ideal way to cap off the evening’s entertainment.
Summerfest participants woke bright and early the following morning, July 14, for the Dawn Patrol Fly-In and Breakfast at the Iosco County Airport, beginning at 7 a.m.
Clear skies allowed for great views of the multiple aircraft which landed and departed at the site periodically, during a five-hour span.
The event continued until noon, with a new Summerfest activity getting underway partway through the fly-in – that being a disc golf tournament at Dewey Durant Park in East Tawas.
The Car Show on Newman Street was another event not to be missed, and the vehicles were exhibited for the majority of the day.
Summerfest culminated with the car show awards ceremony Sunday afternoon, where dozens of trophies were awarded in a number of categories.
Door prizes – including gift cards to Auto Zone and O’Reilly’s – were also handed out to participants.
Barry Walton, Clio, earned one of the top trophies, spectator’s choice, for his 1969 Chevelle Nomad Wagon.
Another noteworthy award – best of show – was given to Barry Rabe, Lewiston, for his 1956 Chevy Bel Air. “I’m in shock,” he said, upon accepting the sought after trophy.
A full list of car show award winners will be printed in next week’s edition of this publication, and results also be available by visiting www.tawassummerfest.com.