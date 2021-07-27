HALE – Last week’s publication featured a full schedule of the entertainment being offered during the 77th Iosco County Fair. Two days of festivities have come and gone, but there is still plenty of fun awaiting guests for the remainder of the fair, which will carry on into Saturday night.
Located on M-65, ¼-mile north of the stoplight in Hale, the Iosco County Fairgrounds will open each day at 8 a.m. The $3 gate fee will only be charged on Friday, as local businesses and individuals have covered the entry costs for visitors on all the other days of the event. (Regardless of the date, children 11 and under will still be admitted for free, as per usual).
All rides at the midway are $2 each, but participants can also opt for either a $20 daily bracelet or a $60 Weekly Mega Ride Pass.
Further details on the fair, including contact information and registration forms/rules for the various contests, are available at www.ioscocountyfair.com.
An itinerary is listed below of the remaining activities scheduled for the 2021 occasion.
Wednesday, July 28:
Starting things off on “Senior Citizen Recognition Day,” is the non-market beef and dairy judging at 9:30 a.m. in the livestock arena, followed by the Jr. Pee-Wee and Pee-Wee Showmanship.
Commercial exhibits, including outside vendors and those within the Samson Building, will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For $5 per person, monster truck rides will be available between 1-10 p.m.
Other events starting at 1 p.m. are the VEX IQ Robotics demonstrations by area youth, and the first of the day’s Comedy Farm Magic Review Shows.
As for the latter, additional performances are set for 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The show will also continue throughout the duration of the fair. The family fun offering, with illusionist Jonathon LaChance as Farmer John, includes agricultural information and farm safety tips, as well.
Rides, food and games will also grace the fairgrounds, when the midway opens at 2 p.m. Today, grandparents who attend with a paid grandchild will be able to ride for free.
Also at 2 p.m., a team scavenger hunt for youth participants will begin in the livestock barn.
On the agenda from 5-7 p.m., is children’s fingerprinting by the Iosco County Sheriff’s Posse.
Wednesday performance times for the Urias Stunt, Thrill and Acrobat Show are 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The daredevil family will return to entertain the crowd on the remaining days of the fair, as well.
The spectacle features motorcyclists zipping throughout the confines of a 16-foot diameter globe, while a brave young woman stands in the center of it all.
Also occurring on each day of the fair, is a drawing for his and hers children’s bicycles. Winners must be present when the names are announced in the Samson Building, and tonight’s drawing will be at 6:30 p.m.
Additional amusements include an Open Speed Horse Show at 6 p.m.; live music by the band FLiPSiDE, from 7-10 p.m. in the entertainment tent; and the Motorhome Demo Derby & Night of Destruction event, hosted in the exhibition grandstand.
The Night of Destruction, beginning at 7 p.m., will feature the motorhome demolition derby, along with a car soccer demo and other motorsport activities. Power Wheels racing for those ages 3-10 will also be part of the lineup, for which participants will need to bring their own vehicle.
Admission is $8, while attendees 5 and under can view the show for free. Seats in the pit will also be available, for $15.
Thursday, July 29:
A free breakfast will be served in the entertainment tent, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., on “Agricultural Day” at the fair. Immediately following, at the same site, will be a bike safety demonstration that is scheduled until 11:30 a.m.
The Jr. Barnyard Olympics – complete with such comical challenges as bale jumping, stick pony races, sheep herding and a hay wagon race – will get underway at 11 a.m. in the livestock arena.
There will be four children per team, ages 7-13, and medals will be awarded to the first through third place finishers. If an interested participant doesn’t yet have a group, coordinators will help put teams together.
The adults will then have their chance to battle it out in similar challenges, with the Barnyard Olympics starting at 1 p.m. in the livestock arena. This will also call for teams of four, who will have a shot at winning first through third place medals.
Participants must pre-register at the fair office, during fair week. For both the junior and regular Barnyard Olympics, additional inquiries may be directed to Kelly Ruckle, by calling 240-3235.
Another humorous county fair favorite will be returning on Thursday, with the Cow Costume Contest Parade at 11:30 a.m. in the livestock building. Spectators have from noon until 4 p.m. to vote for their favorite costume.
Among the other options for visitors will be the indoor commercial exhibits and outdoor vendors, open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; the Comedy Farm Magic Review Shows at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.; monster truck rides from 1-10 p.m.; the Urias Stunt, Thrill and Acrobat Shows at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.; a tractor parade at 3 p.m.; and a drawing for his and hers children’s bikes at 4:30 p.m.
The midway will open at 2 p.m. and, for “Third Wheel Day,” those who purchase two, $20 ride bracelets at the same time will be given a third bracelet for free.
The funny fundraiser known as Cow Pie Bingo will start at 5 p.m. To play, participants have to purchase a $10 medallion, which they will pick up from the livestock arena between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. They will then place their medallions in the arena, and simply wait for the cow to “make a pie.” The owner of the first medallion to be cow pied will take home $300 cash, and he or she need not be present to win.
The funds raised during this activity will be used to help upgrade the livestock area, and more information is available by calling Kelly Ruckle at 240-3235.
A root beer float social, sponsored by Scofield Real Estate, has been set from 5-7 p.m. and the proceeds will benefit the livestock building fund.
Also between 5-7 p.m., will be children’s fingerprinting by the Iosco County Sheriff’s Posse.
A livestock auction has been scheduled on Agricultural Day, as well, and it will start at 6 p.m. in the livestock arena.
Friday, July 30:
Up first on Friday is the Youth Pleasure Horse Show, beginning at 9 a.m. in the horse arena.
The commercial exhibits/outside vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and there will also be a number of other activities to enjoy in between. Options include the Comedy Farm Magic Review Shows, set for 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; the Youth Ranch Trail Class in the horse arena, from 1-3 p.m.; monster truck rides from 1-10 p.m.; attractions at the midway, beginning at 2 p.m.; an “Old Maid Run” youth activity at 2 p.m.; the Urias Stunt, Thrill and Acrobat Shows at 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and musical entertainment from 7-10 p.m.
Also, a Future Farmers of America (FFA) chicken BBQ dinner will be served up in the entertainment tent, starting at 4 p.m. An FFA silent auction will be held in the same spot, between 5-6 p.m.
From 5-7 p.m., the Iosco County Sheriff’s Posse will be on hand for children’s fingerprinting.
The younger attendees will also have a chance to bring home a new bicycle, as another drawing will take place at 6:30 p.m.
There is no charge for those age 5 and under who want to attend the Off Road Demo Derby Bump N Run, starting at 7 p.m. in the exhibition grandstand. For all others, general admission is $8, or $15 for pit side seats. A burn-out contest will be part of the fun too, as will Power Wheel racing for children ages 3-10.
The Fun Horse Show, slated for 7 p.m. in the horse arena, will then be followed by a light parade around the race track.
Saturday, July 30:
To get things going on “Ag Education Day,” an Open Pleasure Horse Show will begin at 9 a.m.
Games and contests for all ages, starting at 9:30 a.m., will include a three-legged race, wheelbarrow race, egg throwing and more. For additional details, event superintendent Daryl Johnson can be reached at 305-5695.
The commercial exhibits in the Samson Building, along with the outside vendors, will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Participants of the Iosco County Fair Parade will line up at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Roger’s Family Foods. The procession will begin at noon and travel north along M-65, through downtown Hale. Prizes will be awarded to the winning parade participants, and pre-registration through the county fair website is highly recommended. For more information, contact event superintendent Pastor Todd Vossen, at 728-3821.
Four different presentations of the Comedy Farm Magic Review are set, with show times at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Urias Stunt, Thrill and Acrobat Show will also be giving multiple performances, at 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Agricultural education activities will go on from 1-3 p.m. in the livestock barn, and will feature everything from butter making and rock painting, to living plant necklace making, chicken hatching and ice cream making.
Monster truck rides will be offered from 1-10 p.m., and the midway will also begin welcoming guests at 1 p.m.
For the carnival ride special of the day, participants can fill in a punch card as they check off the Ag Education Day activities, and then present a voucher of their completion at the midway ticket booth to get $5 off a daily bracelet.
Registration for the pedal pull – sponsored by Willard’s Equipment, Inc. – will be at 2 p.m. at the fair office, with the event to start at 3 p.m.
Also available will be a 4-H silent auction, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; a cornhole tournament at 3:30 p.m., for which registration will occur 15 minutes prior in the livestock arena; an FFA hog roast dinner at 4 p.m.; children’s fingerprinting by the Iosco County Sheriff’s Posse, from 5-7 p.m.; a quilt raffle drawing in the Dooley Building at 6 p.m.; and a 6 p.m. drawing for children’s bikes.
Flying Star Rodeo Productions will present the grandstand event that night, with a pro rodeo at 7 p.m. Admission is $8, and children 5 and under can attend for free. Audience members may participate, as well, with chute dogging available for teams of adults and a boot scramble for the children.
Registration for the County Fair Talent Search, put on by Alpha Media and 94.5 The Moose, will be at 7 p.m. in the entertainment tent. The actual event begins at 7:30 p.m. and there are two age divisions – 16 and under, and 17 and over – with prizes awarded for each age group. Audition materials must be submitted prior to the fair, and more details can be found at 945TheMoose.com.