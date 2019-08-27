OSCODA – The Oscoda/AuSable Historical Museum celebrated their 20th anniversary on Saturday with festivities for the community.
They offered cake and bottled water to those who visited as well as an opportunity to walk through the museum. Members gathered and sat outside in the warm sun chatting about history and how far the museum has come over the last 20 years.
Jean Laviolette was in attendance at the event as a member for the last 19 years. Flutist player Mary Henry filled the museum with music to encourage individuals to come inside and look around.
Oscoda/AuSable Historical Society and Museum President Fred Glass said the group will be coming out with a book very soon on logging camps and shanty boys on the AuSable River among other things.
“A hidden piece of history,” he said in reference to the book.
He expects the book to be available for purchase at Paul Bunyan Days on Sept. 21 and 22. Additionally, for anyone interested in joining the society, Glass said they can contact him at 739-2782.
“We’re always willing to talk history,” he said.