Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 78F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine. High 74F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.