OSCODA – Iosco County Emergency Management Coordinator Ed Rohn in conjunction with four agencies including Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) and Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), National Weather Service (NWS) in Gaylord and the governor’s office came together to address concerns about shoreline erosion and flooding at a meeting held at AuSable Township on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Each agency gave a small presentation about what they do, how they help those struggling with erosion and flooding on the shoreline and how to contact them with questions or concerns.
With a prediction of increased lake levels going into the warmer seasons, EGLE and DEQ, USACE, NWS and the governor’s office wanted to educate locals and suggest prevention methods such as seawalls for erosion and sandbags for flooding.
A primary website they encouraged locals to visit is michigan.gov/highwater. Here residents can view information about high water lake levels including current forecasts, predictions, fact sheets, a list of protection contractors and frequently asked questions about shoreline protection.
The homepage is presented by EGLE and also touches on how to apply for a shoreline protection permit along with additional resources. According to EGLE, permits are required in order to obtain shoreline protection. Additionally, they encouraged residents to phone 800-662-9278 to reach the Environmental Assistance Center for additional questions.
The Gaylord NWS encouraged locals to visit their website at https://www.weather.gov/apx/ to read about current forecasts, lake shore flood advisory and get a reading on expected heights of incoming waves.
After all the presentations and contact information was given out, residents were encouraged to ask questions to specific agencies. Various agencies fielded questions and provided answers to local residents or gave them direction on the next steps to take.