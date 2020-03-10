TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Humane Society has announced some big changes for the shelter in Tawas City, with a new lineup of board members, the unveiling of a membership program an uptick in spay/neuter efforts and more.
“We’ve got a lot of new and exciting things that are going to be happening,” says Jessica Guoan, the recently nominated vice president of the humane society’s board of directors.
She and the board’s new president, Jeff Linderman, were elected to the positions in January. They are joined by new secretary Amy Sarasin and new board members Joy Beebe and Lori Crevier. Sheri Williams will remain in her capacity as board treasurer.
Guoan added that Beebe is also in charge of all the fundraising tasks, while Linderman pointed out that Crevier is a shelter employee who also served as a volunteer for many years.
As for Linderman’s role, he has donated his time at the shelter for more than a year, and says he wanted to become more involved after seeing there was a need.
“I’m retired law enforcement, so I have plenty of time,” he shared, noting that he has decided to channel his efforts on taking the facility into the 21st century of webpage design, electronic forms, databases to communicate quarterly newsletters to shelter members and so on.
For her part, Guoan has volunteered at the shelter for a number of years and, as reported, has made some huge strides in stepping up the shelter’s social media platform by promoting adoptable animals and sharing events.
Despite the commitment of these long-term staff members and volunteers, extra help is always needed, and there are a variety of opportunities being rolled out to get more people involved.
Membership Program:
One such option is a membership, for which participants will receive an Iosco County Humane Society decal to display on their vehicles or elsewhere, along with their own membership card.
“We can start tracking our legacy,” Linderman explained, saying there are people who have been with the shelter for years, but this wasn’t really documented before. So, once they become a member, the society can keep track of these individuals, share with them the quarterly newsletters that will be coming out, keep them updated, tell them about fundraising events and more. “So the more we can involve everybody else, I think the stronger we can be.”
Guoan says the board wants members to become involved, be aware of any activities that are coming up, know what’s going on with staff/volunteers and be up to date on the shelter’s wish list.
Linderman adds that the goal is to also have members attend the monthly board meetings. They will be held in the shelter at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, with one taking place later this evening (March 11).
He says things are growing and moving very quickly at the shelter, so he has a feeling that the meetings may have to be moved to a different location in the future, to accommodate a bigger crowd. But, for now, they will be held at the shelter.
“Our goal is to have community involvement. We have nothing to hide,” he expressed, adding that the board would rather have people come out to the meetings, ask questions, see who they are and learn about the work they are doing.
Once a year, there will also be nominations for board positions, and anybody who is a member can apply for any position. Members are able to nominate and vote for others, as well.
The program is still being fine-tuned but the membership – valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of the calendar year paid – offers several different categories and fees, which are listed as follows:
Individual, over age 18 (one vote), $20; Individual senior, 55 and older (one vote), $10; Youth, through age 18 (no vote), $5; Business (one vote), $100; and non-county resident (no vote), $10, all of which are annual fees.
Application forms can be picked up from the shelter and returned in person, or mailed to Iosco Animal Shelter-Volunteer Application, 3881 W. M-55, Tawas City, MI 48763.
Linderman says the society’s new website is out in a basic form right now but, once it is officially up and running, links will be available for those to download a membership application, as well.
As noted on the form, membership dues go toward the support, care and housing of homeless animals until they are adopted into loving homes.
Spay/Neuter Efforts:
Those at the Iosco County Humane Society are also ramping up their spay/neuter efforts, for a number of reasons, with Guoan saying an obvious example is to help combat pet overpopulation.
According to Guoan, it is also a state mandate that any adult animal adopted from a shelter must be spayed or neutered.
In the adoption contracts from the Iosco facility, it is outlined that this is to be done within 30 days.
The rates for cat adoptions are currently $40, and the goal is to keep that fee as is. It includes their spay or neuter procedure, distemper vaccine and flea treatment. The cost to adopt a dog is $50, which includes their spay/neuter, distemper, bordetella vaccine and flea treatment.
If the animal is not already spayed or neutered, there is also a $35 deposit, which is returned upon the owner showing proof that the animal has been fixed.
Guoan says shelter staff are trying to get as many animals spayed or neutered as possible, in the hopes that it facilitates an easier adoption.
Additionally, there is often a wait time if someone is looking to have their pet fixed at veterinarian office, which could go beyond the deadline in the adoption contract.
If the person does not have the animal fixed, this causes a lot of follow-up work for those at the shelter, and may result in the adopter having to go to court.
Linderman also pointed out the cost savings to pet parents, if their animal is already fixed. He shared that he adopted a dog from the shelter who is being spayed this week, and it’s going to cost $350. Therefore, if the shelter can offer this service at a greatly reduced price, along with vaccines, it makes it much easier on the adopter.
Additionally, Guoan says the facility has to have all of the animals spayed or neutered prior to adoption, if the shelter wants to take part in grant opportunities through such entities as Purina, Bissell and other organizations. “If you do not meet that criteria, you don’t get the grant money.”
She says it is imperative for the shelter to apply for such grants, though, as there is a lot of money out there which Iosco could capture if it meets the requirements.
Guoan notes that one of the biggest issues being faced right now with this undertaking is transportation.
“We’re traveling about an hour and a half away, or we’re doing a wait time with dogs,” she said of the attempts to get them fixed.
Volunteers are being sought to help transport the animals, and Guoan says that a weekly commitment from someone in the area would be fantastic.
She explained that there are several shelters and facilities in other areas where the surgeries can be performed at a discounted rate for Iosco animals. However, it’s a matter of getting the animals to these appointments, wherever they are available.
It has proven to be tough, but Guoan says the board is viewing this as a real positive for the public since it would save them money, help reduce population and meet the state requirements.
‘No Kill’ Misconceptions:
In relation to this, Michigan began advertising itself as a no kill state last year, but Guoan cautions that this can be misleading.
She said what this really means, is that the state reached a 90 percent no kill rate – but there are still thousands of unwanted animals dying in shelters across Michigan. “That doesn’t mean that they are aggressive or that they are ill – that means that they are unwanted.”
Guoan says there are some surrounding shelters in the area which still have a roughly 50 percent kill rate, with one county in southern Michigan that is even above this. “So, while we advertise in Michigan that we are no kill, what that meant is we hit a 90 percent rate,” she reiterated.
The Iosco County Humane Society continues to work on the no kill movement, with Linderman saying euthanasia is an absolute last resort. “It’s really not an option for us. In certain cases it has to be, but we truly want to make the best of every animal.”
“The only reason we would ever euthanize an animal is because of severe aggression – making them unadoptable to the public, for safety – or an animal that’s suffering to the point that it would be untreatable,” Guoan elaborated.
She added that this is important for people to know, as she often hears comments along the lines of, “Don’t take animals to the pound.”
“We don’t consider ourselves a ‘pound.’ We’re a humane society; we want to do the best that we can for that animal,” says Guoan. “We want to match them to a good adopter.”
She also stressed that not every shelter is no kill. “If you’re going to drop your animal off at an animal shelter, you need to do your research and find out if they’re truly no kill.”
Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part story. Next week’s edition will focus on education and community involvement with the humane society and the animal shelter.