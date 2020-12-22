OSCODA — Kalitta Air, a worldwide leader in specialized, on-demand airfreight services, has agreed to restore the exterior finish of the Yankee Air Museum’s B-25 Mitchell bomber, a rare combat veteran of World War II.
Heavy rain over the weekend of Dec. 12-13, followed by a fast moving cold front, left the taxiways at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport covered in ice Dec. 14. The planned arrival of the B-25 at Kalitta Maintenance was delayed.
Crystal clear skies and still air on Tuesday morning, December 15, meant a frigid temperature of 20 degrees.
At 8 a.m. Mike Vetter, Yankee Air Museum’s B-25 pilot in command on this mission contacted the Automated Weather Advisory Station (AWAS) in Oscoda and learned the taxiways were still icy and therefore closed.
Mike postponed the flight. Meanwhile, Kevin Walsh, President and CEO of Yankee Air Museum continued on the ground to Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, ostensibly to greet the aircraft on arrival.
“I arrived at about 9 a.m. and met with Gary Kellan, Airport Manager, Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority. Gary said that two taxiways had been cleared of ice, and he was about to update the AWAS information,” said Walsh. “While there were patches of ice on some ramps, there was quick agreement to use a tug and pull the plane from the runway marker into a Kalitta Maintenance hangar.”
Walsh explained the immediate cooperation from the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority and the Kalitta Maintenance team saved the day. The mission was back on.
“We are really glad to see you,” said Greg Ruby, Structures Manager for Kalitta Maintenance. “Our team is really excited by the project and anxious for the B-25 to arrive. The paint crew is here, and ready to go.”
Standing in the expansive Hangar 5, originally built for maintenance of USAF Strategic Air Command B-52 bombers, Ruby talked about preparations for the paint job and introduced Steve Leiter, 145 Project Manager and his assistant Josh. “Anything you need, anything at all, just let us know and we will get it for you,” said Leiter.
Built in 1923 the property has had several names. It was known as Camp Skeel in 1931, renamed Oscoda Army Air Field in 1942, Oscoda Air Force Base in 1948 and ultimately Wurtsmith Air Force Base in 1953. It was decommissioned in 1993. When the military left, the area’s economy left with it.
Visionary Conrad “Connie” Kalitta saw an opportunity and, creating an FAA certified, Part 145 Maintenance Station, currently employing more than 600 people.
“At 11:25 a.m., the B-25 was warming its engines on the ramp at Willow Run, with Mike Vetter and Delane Buttacavoli, co-pilot on the flight deck. Ground temperature was 23 degrees,” said Walsh. “We do not fly this plane in winter—it isn’t heated.”
Walsh said the B-25 touched down at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport at 12:36 p.m., with an assemblage of Kalitta Maintenance crew on the ramp forming a veritable welcoming party. With engines shut down, tug in position with tow bar attached, the intrepid, well bundled and sunglassed pilots deplaned.
“I’m kind of sad,” said Buttacavoli as she looked over the B-25. “This is the last time I’ll see her like this, but I am so excited to see the new colors. This is such an incredible, generous gift from Connie Kalitta.”
Buttacavoli said she did not think about the cold much, or even enjoy any sightseeing during the flight. She explained she kept very busy monitoring gauges, especially carburetor temperatures in the icy conditions.
“I feel a great honor having been asked to make this flight,” said Mike Vetter. “This is historic, not only for this B-25 and Yankee Air Museum, but for the warbird community.”
Vetter said the sunny skies helped keep them warm during the flight, but if he is asked to make the return flight in a couple of weeks, he and Delane already agreed they would not fly over Saginaw Bay again. “We’ll choose a route over land next time,” he chuckled.
By 1 p.m., the B-25 was in the hangar and Kalitta Maintenance employees started visiting, taking pictures and talking about this rare plane. Meanwhile, Kevin Walsh was describing the color scheme to the paint crew leaders who also appeared on site and began surveying the plane.
The B-25 painting project is expected to be complete by the end of the month.
About Yankee Air Museum: Established in 1981 the Yankee Air Museum is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization. The Yankee Air Museum dedicates itself to educating individuals through the history of American aeronautics, aerospace industry and its associated technologies while inspiring generations through personal experiences to instill pride in our national accomplishments. Yankee Air Museum, located at 47884 D Street, Belleville, Michigan on the grounds of historic Willow Run Airport.
