OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Economic Improvement Committee conducted its first official meeting on July 19.
A summary was provided by Township Supervisor Aaron Weed, during the July 22 board of trustees meeting.
He shared that one of the first projects the committee has started looking into is the possibility of creating a position for an economic improvement coordinator.
Another item they discussed was the difference between the group’s operations being managed under bylaws versus a resolution.
Weed said he received some clarification on this the day of the board meeting, and that he will have something to present to committee members at one of their future meetings.
While no decision was made on hiring a coordinator, he said the committee intends to do more research into this and discuss it at their next meeting.
Members of the group initially gathered for their first meeting on July 9, in the Robert J. Parks Library. However, given that just two of the five members showed up, an official meeting was not held due to the lack of a quorum and the gathering was rescheduled for July 19.
In attendance were members Rose Mary Nentwig and Rhonda Cope, who were also joined by Weed and Township Superintendent Dave Schaeffer. Absent were committee representatives Martin Gayeski, Mark Wygant and David Iler.
They couldn’t take any official action on July 9, but those present were still able to accomplish some tasks, as they gave feedback on the group’s proposed bylaws while Weed took notes.
He explained that he is not part of the committee, but he was asked by Schaeffer to assist the members with establishing bylaws for the newly formed group.
As reported, just prior to township officials approving formation of the committee, they voted to dissolve the existing Downtown Development Authority (DDA).
Operating as a brainstorming session of sorts, those who attended the gathering on July 9 reviewed the bylaws of a number of other entities, including the township planning commission and the former DDA, to help generate ideas for the Economic Improvement Committee.
They mulled such potential items as whether the agenda format should be set in the bylaws; what the steps will be taken for filling unexpired terms/resignations; which actions of the committee should or shouldn’t go before the township board of trustees; if a dissolution process needs to be added, should the committee determine that their function is no longer feasible; inclusion of a statement that the group is working in conjunction with the master plan; talks on the duties of a files manager; and several other elements.
Attendees also mulled what the next steps will be if they decide to utilize the services of a coordinator/director. They mentioned that their preference would be to hire an independent contractor, as opposed to the director being a township employee.
Schaeffer pointed out that this person will have to be flexible and maintain hours when needed, so he doesn’t envision this being a typical 9-5 job from the township offices, Monday through Friday.
He shared with the group some sample job postings for similar positions, advising that they should seek a more tenured individual who has experience in this field.
Considering input from the committee, Schaeffer said he would create a formal job description, which would be brought back to the group for consideration.
As reported, the township has been working with several consultants regarding future plans and proposed projects/improvements in the community.
Schaeffer said that, by October, there are going to be deliverables for an economic development strategy, downtown redevelopment strategy, community branding and marketing strategy and a communications plan.
“With that, there’s going to be an implementation matrix,” he continued, adding that these matrices will drive the agenda of the committee meetings, as far as what the group is trying to accomplish and how, as well as who is going to complete which tasks and by when.
Should the committee choose to have a director, Schaeffer said this person will be at the lead of these efforts, which includes reporting back to the committee for guidance/approval on how to move forward with certain items.
He recommended getting the ball rolling on this process as soon as possible, as it would be ideal to have someone hired by October who can implement the above mentioned plans and start making things happen.
The Economic Improvement Committee will also be involved with Brownfield Redevelopment opportunities, in addition to serving as the driving force behind the township becoming Redevelopment Ready Communities certified.
Once certified, Schaeffer said this unlocks different levels of funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, to help improve incentives on redevelopment opportunities.
As for the financial side of things, Schaeffer explained that he previously worked with the DDA to establish budget appropriations. “As long as you’re staying within those appropriations throughout the year, you’re able to spend the money.”
“So we have to put another budget together,” Cope said.
“Yes, there can be a budget request done, specific for the committee,” said Weed, noting that another option would be to request money from the township board for various projects.
He added that the Economic Improvement Committee will have to work with the township board, planning commission and state agencies.
He said he wants to make sure there is a good communication flow and that everyone is aware of what is happening in the township.
For example, Gayeski also serves as a township trustee and Cope is a member of the planning commission, so there are already some of these connections in place.