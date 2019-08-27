OSCODA – A range of opinions have been expressed by community members about the future of Furtaw Field in Oscoda Township. The matter will be delved into further during a work session this evening (Wednesday).
As a reminder, the session has been set from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Warrior Pavilion of Ken Ratliff Memorial Park, situated off of F-41 on Van Etten Lake.
Township officials have been mulling the possible addition of a consolidated municipal services center at Furtaw Field, located downtown on US-23.
As recently reported, the intent of the presentation/work session is so the public can better understand the preliminary aspects being considered for this concept.
Those throughout the community are strongly encouraged to attend the event, which will include a presentation by representatives of WTA Architects and ROWE Professional Services Company.
Organizers note that accurate and up-to-date information will be shared, regarding the preliminary concept of a consolidated municipal services building.
No official decisions have been made, but township trustees have discussed ideas for combining the town hall offices, police station, fire hall, library, community center and senior center into one central location on Furtaw Field. The possible inclusion of an on-site training area for police and fire department personnel has also been discussed.
Some residents have said that they are against such a notion, but trustees have pointed out the lack of adequate space for the training/meetings conducted by firefighters and police officers as one justification behind looking into this option.
Additionally, Superintendent Dave Schaeffer has said the current township offices are in frequent need of costly repairs. This has led to the question of whether it will be cheaper to continue making such upgrades, or if construction of an entirely new facility would be more cost-effective.