EAST TAWAS – It’s no surprise that people appreciate the inviting surroundings of East Tawas City Park. But it’s anyone’s guess as to how many of them actually realize what went into making the site what it is today – as well as maintaining this area, and the several other parks in the community.
Perhaps most familiar with this is local resident Keith Frank, who has retired after an admirable 46 years of service to the East Tawas parks system.
The first city park manager was Joe Badalucco. Upon his retirement in 1975, Ron Leslie became the new park manager. Frank was also hired at that point, as the second full-time parks assistant.
He held this title for 17 years, before being promoted to park manager once Leslie became the East Tawas City Manager.
With nearly five decades under his belt in this field, Frank has witnessed and been a part of multiple modifications and developments within the parks.
As for some of the biggest changes he has observed over the years, “When I first started out, the campground was divided in half by Newman Street, with the east end and the west end,” he said.
Located on Lake Huron, the property currently includes a campground, public beach, a day-use area and other amenities.
The city website states that in the late 1930s and early 1940s, the East Tawas City Park was known as the East Tawas State Park. The campground was split by Newman Street, with half of the campsites located on what is now Tawas Bay Beach Resort property, and the other half on the west side of Newman Street.
In 1965, the state purchased property on Tawas Point and moved the state park to that location, re-naming it the Tawas Point State Park. East Tawas was able to regain ownership of the original park property and, since the land was already set up as a campground, the city decided to continue operating it as one.
In 1984, East Tawas sold the eastern portion of the campground to the Tawas Bay Associates for construction of a Holiday Inn Hotel. As part of the deal, the Associates transferred ownership of several pieces of property west of the park day-use area.
In anticipation of the hotel development, the construction of new campsites began in East Tawas City Park, on the properties received from the Associates. Campers from the former sites in the east half of the campground were relocated to the new sites, when they opened in August 1985.
“And through the years, we’ve added probably 14 new campsites to generate more revenue,” Frank said of the space – which presently features 178 campsites.
The city website reads that revenues generated from the campground pay for all of the parks and recreational facilities in East Tawas. In addition to the campground, this includes Dewey Durant Memorial Park, Robert C. Bolen Memorial Park, Tom Dillon Memorial Park and the East Tawas Community Center.
Frank touched on this also, saying how nice it’s been to be able to complete various enhancements at these locations with the revenues generated by the campground – and without relying on taxpayer money/a millage for recreation.
The construction of pavilions and the development of softball fields throughout these areas were also listed by Frank, as some of the other ways he has watched the parks evolve over time.
As manager, he was tasked with the oversight of the day-to-day operations for the entire parks system.
He said that when he first started out as Leslie’s assistant, the two were responsible for a lot of physical, hands-on work. As time went on and the office duties became more demanding, their focus shifted more to that, with a little less physical activity in the field.
A chief example of this is Frank’s grant writing efforts for the city, which took up a lot of time but also brought in well over a million dollars.
Among the other major developments he was a part of, was overseeing construction of the community center and the Newman Street Waterfront Project, as well as the restroom/shower building which was added to the East Tawas City Park Day-Use Area.
Born and raised in the community, Frank’s passion for the Sunrise Side is quite evident.
“I actually gave up four years of a college scholarship to take the job and stay here,” he shared.
Through the Michigan Competitive Scholarship Program, he had a scholarship which paid for up to six years of tuition, books and fees to any college he chose in the state. Considering a future in conservation law enforcement at the time, he decided to go for an associate’s degree in natural resources, to get some background.
“So I attended Kirtland Community College, graduated on Thursday – and got this job on Friday,” he said of the parks position.
As for the change of plans, “It was an opportunity to stay at home, in the area,” he explained.
Frank had learned that the East Tawas Park Board was looking to not only hire a new manager after Badalucco’s retirement, but that they would also be seeking another full-time assistant. “So I put my name in and I got the second assistant’s job,” he said.
As a senior in high school, he wasn’t quite sure what he wanted to pursue for a career. But he crossed paths with George Robson, a conservation officer at the time, who ended up becoming one of Frank’s good friends.
“He spoke at a career day that I attended and I thought, that’s what I’d like to do,” Frank remembers. “And that’s why I started out to get an associate’s in natural resources, before going on into law enforcement; but the second half of that project never occurred.”
While he opted for a different career than he initially considered, it clearly worked out in his favor as not many people can say that they have held down – and actually enjoyed – the same job for 46 years.
Inspired by Robson, the knowledge Frank gained while attending Kirtland also added to his skill set when it came time to work for East Tawas. “George was the real big influence that drove me to decide to get into this field,” he said.
He added that the two didn’t realize at first that they would become friends. “But he was a member of the Players and so was I, and we got to do a lot of plays together,” Frank said. “So it’s kind of funny how things turned out.”
He was referencing the Tawas Bay Players, which has a performing arts theater in East Tawas.
Frank’s involvement with his hometown stretches far beyond just that of his longtime career commitment. And his impressive history with the theater is only one instance of this.
He has been actively involved in the Tawas Bay Players since 1979, both on and off stage, and has been the president since 2004.
Frank has spent a number of years serving on the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, as well. He is a past president of the organization, and is currently the vice president.
His selflessness was also displayed during the 23 years he spent volunteering as the softball coach for Tawas Area Schools.
Additionally, and with the help of others in the community – including his wife, Pam – Frank ran the Tawas Summer Sizzler Tournament for about 13 years. With a goal of raising money for the youth travel teams in the area, proceeds from the softball tournaments allowed organizers to purchase more than $30,000 in equipment over the years for the kids.
Since 1990, Frank has been a district commissioner with USA Softball of Michigan (previously the Michigan Amateur Softball Association). Along with being past president, as well, he was also inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame in 2012.
His involvement hasn’t gone unnoticed by those in the community and, in one gesture of acknowledgement, he was chosen as the 2009 Perchville King. Frank can often be spotted volunteering, too, at different events during the popular winter festival.
Most recently, he and several others teamed up to begin brainstorming ways to help with grant writing for the Iosco County Humane Society. In fact, he was headed to the animal shelter to get this started on July 15, following the interview for this story.
“So we’ve got a little group that’s going to meet for the first time today, to see what’s available and how we can maybe help them out,” Frank said.
Related to his work for the parks system, Frank was asked what kept him motivated every day and interested in the job for so many years.
When he was a senior in high school his oldest brother, Larry, told him to pick a career that he will enjoy getting up for and going to every morning. “And he said, when it becomes a labor to do that, it’s time to get out,” Frank recalled. As for his April 1 retirement from the park manager role, “Fortunately, it didn’t become a labor to do that. It’s just age caught up with me, and it’s just time to do it.”
In addition to his appreciation for Robson, he said that it was a pleasure to work with Leslie.
“Ron was one of my brother’s good friends. Growing up, he spent a lot of time at our house. That made the job much easier from the onset,” Frank expressed. “He was also a great mentor. Everything I learned about finance and budgeting was pretty much learned by working side by side with Ron, many times well after hours. I owe an awful lot to Ron.”
As for whether Frank has any plans for the free time he now has since retiring, “I don’t, but my wife does!” he answered, with a laugh.
Timing things out almost perfectly, Pam will also be retiring this year, and the couple is looking forward to enjoying some camping trips. “In the meantime, we’ve got a lot of little projects around the home that we’re working on, doing some remodeling here and there,” Frank said.
He added that with the extra time he has, it’s been nice to wake up and know that whatever jobs need to be done, he can work on them at his own pace. “If you don’t finish it today, you do it tomorrow.”
Frank said that what he will miss most about his career are the people, especially the employees. He remarked that he was fortunate to have had a very good group of dedicated staff, many of whom he worked with for more than 10 years. “And it was kind of a family atmosphere. We did a lot of get-togethers as a group, so I’m going to miss that.”
He got to know quite a few campers year after year in the East Tawas City Park, as well, who he says that he will also miss.
What he enjoyed on the job isn’t the only reason he has remained a lifelong resident. With East Tawas, in particular, he likes that it is a close-knit community. “I don’t like large cities, other than to visit and leave,” he quipped.
Frank says he is an outdoors type person who enjoys camping, hunting and the like. “And Iosco County is a great place to do it.”
He shared that his father bought some hunting property in Whittemore, in 1965, and built a camp which was eventually transferred to his sons. “So even when I go hunting, I don’t leave the county!”
Despite the location of his former job site, he said the funniest part is that he doesn’t really care to be at the beach or in the lake.
“My daughter and grandson were just here from North Carolina and we had a day at the beach, but that’s about all I could take,” he confessed.
Frank has two daughters – Tammie, a school teacher in North Carolina, and Kristie, a physician’s assistant in New Hampshire.
Frank has alluded to his preference of the woods over the water in the past, as well. When this publication covered the 2009 Perchville festival, he was asked if he would be joining the Polar Bear Plunge into Lake Huron.
While his counterpart, Perchville Queen Helen Pasakarnis accepted the challenge, Frank was quoted as saying, “I don’t go in, in July. I’m certainly not going in February.”
All joking aside, Frank’s dedication to his career and community is commendable.
He was highlighted in the city’s spring newsletter, where he was recognized and thanked for the many years he devoted to the East Tawas parks. “He has shown outstanding service and dedication to our community and we wish him a happy retirement!” the information reads in part.
The East Tawas City Council also presented Frank with a certificate of appreciation, while the employees hosted a luncheon in his honor.
In addition to the manager, operations of the East Tawas City Park are overseen by a six-member park board. This group also acknowledged Frank and, during a recent board meeting, they gifted him with a framed collage of photographs from all of the different parks.
As for the management responsibilities moving forward, Frank says he is confident that the parks have been left in good hands.
He notes that the city is very lucky to have his replacement, Eric Braun, who is originally from Hale. “I believe he’s got 10 or 11 years of experience in the state parks system.”
Frank adds that Braun has a lot of knowledge and eagerness. The two were able to work together for quite a while before the transition, and Frank said that the new park manager is very qualified. “He’s going to do a good job for them.”