AUSABLE TWP. – Angler’s from across the nation traveled to the AuSable Harbor of Refuge, on Thursday, for the 2021 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s National Team Championship (NTC), but were met with inclement weather the final day shortening the competition.
As reported, the NTC is comprised of teams that qualify through local tournaments organized by walleye clubs sanctioned by The Walleye Federation. Two hundred sixteen boats filled the AuSable Harbor Thursday morning, anxious to get out, catch fish and return for their weigh-ins during mid-afternoon.
The expected three-day tournament, which began with 219 boats was trimmed down to the All-American 25 teams by 5 p.m. on Friday. Among them was the Oscoda and Greenbush pairing of Adam Hume and Mike Karner who received 17th place.
Angler’s planned to fish on Saturday, but due to small craft warning from the United States Coast Guard and forecasted swells of 10 feet, it was decided that they would cancel.
“It’s never an easy call to make. These teams all want to compete for the opportunity to win, but we need to be sure they can live to fish another day,” said NTC Tournament Director Jeff Kelm.
According to organizers, all anglers were notified in advance since three days were scheduled for this event that no blow day would be added. With the inability to fish on Saturday, results were determined from team’s totals after two days.
The winners hailing from Auburn and Pinconning, were Matthew Dubs and Jason Trapp in boat 51. They will receive $101,295, $25,000 cash, as well as, a Ranger 620 Boat, 250 HP Mercury motor. The pair caught a total of 10 fish over the two days weighing in at 44.04 pounds. Other Michigan participants that placed in the top 25 hailed from Linwood, Wells, Escanaba, Saginaw, Freeland, Gladwin and Rapid. As reported, Hume and Karner received 17th place All-American, with a total weight of 32.05 pounds, collecting $1,100 from their winnings.
“I was privileged to be able to fish the event but the event wasn’t about us fishing it was about highlighting the good parts of Oscoda and AuSable,” said Hume. “It was amazing to see the number of boats and how well everything ran thanks to our volunteers.”
He said Angler’s were overwhelmed by the support from the community. He added that this tournament put Oscoda/AuSable on the map and Hume has been in discussion with other circuits about future tournaments. He said one might in AuSable next year.
All participants received a cash prize beginning at $100, with cash awards and event prizes totaling over $242,000. For more information about results, visit https://walleyefederation.com/cabelas-ntc/.