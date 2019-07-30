TAWAS CITY – According to his family members, the late Richard Lubaway would have been “very proud” as a new sign was erected at Gateway Park in Tawas City on Thursday, July 18.
Descendants of the late Joseph Lubaway Sr. gathered in the park as the new sign was installed and included (now grown) grandchildren and great grandchildren.
“Our grandfather owned and ran the Tawas Boat Marine with the help of his children in the early days,” said Joe Lubaway III. “His grown children brought their young families to Tawas every summer.
“The store and two adjacent cottages plus the ‘Big Cottage’ in East Tawas housed all of the grandchildren throughout each summer. Many memories were shared of playing on the beach, testing boat motors on the lake, and typical fun childhood memories.”
As previously reported in February, Tawas City Manager Annge Horning told officials that the city opened the park in 1983 and dedicated it to Joseph E. Lubaway.
“About 2½ years ago, Richard Lubaway, who is Joseph’s grandson, contacted city hall and wanted to know what happened to the sign. We contacted former DPW employees and no one seems to know the fate of the sign; however, since it was made of wood, we believe it was probably deteriorated and eventually removed and disposed,” Horning then wrote in her background memo to council members.
She also advised that Lubaway’s grandson recently contacted city staff again that past month to inquire about the sign.
Additionally, she then told officials that a new sign could be created – similar to the one in Tawas City Veterans Park, which cost $850 – that includes some history of Lubaway and when Gateway Park was dedicated.
Mayor Ken Cook then made a motion, which passed unanimously, for Horning to seek price quotes for such a sign, as well as ideas on what it may look like, to bring back to the council for consideration.
“After much consideration as to the design of the new sign, the family is delighted in the sign which includes photos and much of an article from the news coverage of the original sign in 1983,” Joe Lubaway III said.
He said Joseph Lubaway Sr. had hoped to develop the marina at the mouth of the river for many years.
“The Great Depression and World War II impacted those plans – the development plans were repeatedly put on hold.
“Mr. Lubaway’s oldest children – part of the ‘Greatest Generation,’ answered the call to War both in the armaments industry in Detroit and in active duty military deployed to both the European and the Pacific Campaigns. One son was killed in the war leaving three young children: Richard Lubaway was one of them.
“Years later the daughter of Mr. Lubaway Sr., Grace Lubaway, completed the transfer of the marina property to Tawas City for the purpose of a public park. Gateway Park was first dedicated to the dream of Joseph Lubaway Sr. in 1983.
According to a July 13, 1983 article in the Iosco County News-Herald, a ribbon cutting ceremony was to be held that week dedicating Gateway Park to the late Lubaway.
It is stated that Lubaway was a Tawas City native who made his mark in the Detroit area business world. He returned to his hometown during summer vacations, beginning in the late 1920s, and pioneered efforts for recreational development of a river mouth harbor.
It is also noted that Lubaway sold life insurance to the auto workers and became so successful that he later returned to the Tawas area to purchase lake front property and developed a number of subdivisions.
The article continues, in part, as follows:
“In May 1928, he organized the Tawas Yacht Club and announced plans to develop a $150,000 small boat harbor at the mouth of the Tawas River. The financial crash of October 1929 burst that development bubble, but Lubaway and his organization began its project in 1934. Because of the poor financial times, progress was slow but the club built a boat basin on the east side of the river and made improvements to a breakwater then existing as a double row of piling remaining from the old lumber dock.
“Although full plans of the club never materialized, Lubaway continued to make minor improvements to the boat basin, particularly following World War II, when he established a boat sales business in a building constructed east of the Greystone. The old pier left from the lumbering days was capped with concrete.
“Meanwhile, Tawas City officials had made two unsuccessful attempts – in 1930 and again in 1942 – to gain federal assistance in development of a harbor of refuge at the river mouth. Those attempts failed due to the fact that no public land was available at the river’s entrance into Tawas Bay. A third attempt, in the mid-1970s, this time seeking state funding, as also unsuccessful because of the lack of public access.
“Finally in 1977, after years of negotiation, the city purchased the former Greystone building located east of the US-23 bridge and added that parcel to its holding on the east side of the river and along the US-23 shoreline.
“The Tawas City Parks and Recreation Board then began plans for development of the property and, in 1981, received an $80,000 Land Water Conservation Fund grant, along with a Coastal Management grant of playground equipment and traffic access lanes along US-23.
“During construction, the boat basin dug 50 years ago by Lubaway was filled and the old lumbering era pier was removed.”