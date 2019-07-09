OSCODA – The Oscoda Lions Club held it’s annual installation of officers and awards dinner June Oscoda Lions club held its annual installation of officers and awards dinner June 27 at the Oscoda United Methodist Church.
During the event members of the Oscoda Lions and Lioness clubs, spouses and guests gathered to review this past year, install the officers who will guide the clubs during the upcoming year, and shared their views of the future of community support to the Oscoda area.
Past District Governor/Past District President Florence Kelpinski installed the incoming boards of directors urging each new officer to help maximize the clubs impact, by quickly learning their jobs and enthusiastically seeking out areas that the clubs can provide assistance.
The event included the installation of officers for the club’s board and Lionness board. The 2019-2020 Lions Board of Directors include: President Bill Palmer, First Vice President Yvonne Mallak, Second Vice President Dave Brick, Secretary Eileen Palmer, Treasurer Julie Burrell, Directors Andrea McAffrey, Bobbi Kopko, Sherry Proulx, Lewis Moeller, Dustin Clare, Sean Clarke, Gary Rehberg and Mary Jo Rehberg; Tail Twister-Newana Visser, Lion Tamer Sherry Proulx, Membership Chair Robert Tasior and Program Director Jane Meyer.
Oscoda Lioness Board of Directors includes President Peggy Clarke, First Vice President Sue Bovan, Second Vice President Florence Kelpinski, Membership Chair-Ruth Hoyle, Secretary Carole Schultz, Treasurer Ele Hunt, Directors Marilyn Papworth, Barb Brinkmam and Jane Meyer; District Rep. Jane Meyer and Carole Schultz, Lioness Tamer Michelle Lonsberry, Tail twister Joan Myles, Newsletter Editor Ele Hunt.
Among award recipients were Oscoda Lion Robert Visser, who was presented with the John S. Noel Fellowship award.
The Weir Fellow award was presented to Oscoda Lion PDG Wayne Schultz.
Receiving the Ken Lautzenheiser Fellow award was Lion/Lionness Bobbi Kopko.
The Lion of the Year award was presented to Lion Bill Gaines, for all he does as a member of the Oscoda Lions Club.
The two incoming presidents provided their agendas for the upcoming year and those present departed ready to continue their goal of helping others less fortunate than themselves.