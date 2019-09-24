OSCODA – With Oscoda Township’s Phase I water main extension project now in the books, attention can be focused on the next stage of the undertaking.
The Oscoda Township Board, among other action during their Monday meeting, approved a $98,014 expenditure related to Phase II of the project, which will be paid for out of the water fund.
Township officials reviewed the bid proposal from Core & Main, Shelby Township, associated with 132 meter pits/assemblies and 132 Neptune water meters for this portion of the effort.
Superintendent Dave Schaeffer advised that the lead time on meter pits can range between four to six weeks, from order date to delivery date.
As for the actual Phase II work itself, a report from Rick Freeman of ROWE Professional Services Company reads that the project has been advertised and bid opening is scheduled for Oct. 29 at the township offices.
According to Freeman, Phase II water main funding is in place, and future phases have been identified and packaged into $500,000 to $1 million projects to assist in funding strategies.
“We are preparing an improved base map with more accurate roadway mapping and existing water main locations. USDA-RD [U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development] loan application is on hold until further direction,” he stated in the report.
Additionally, ROWE has been asked to investigate funding options through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
“Documentation has been provided to the Township and Rowe will be making a recommendation on proceeding shortly,” Freeman stated.
“We are proceeding with the USDA-RD loan paperwork so that it is all in place prior to bid opening to expedite the process if needed and approved by the Board,” he continued.
For Phase I, he noted that construction on the water services is complete, except for the capping of wells at two homes on Forest Drive.
Restorations are finalized, he added, and John Henry Excavating will follow up in early October to see if any additional touch-up is required.
As previously reported, Phase I of the water project began last year as part of the goal to get clean municipal water to residents affected by the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination coming from the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
The first phase entailed a water main extension down Van Etten Dam Road and Forest Drive, as well as a new meter pit installation for Rose Lane.
Phase II of the project includes installing a water main along Loud Drive, as well as work on Interlake Road and Woodland Drive.
In separate business, trustees addressed another water-related task, which will be carried out by those from Fleis & VandenBrink Operations (F&VO).
Officials were provided with three bid proposals from Core & Main, totaling $13,017, associated with hydrant replacements and parts.
As with the purchase of the equipment for the Phase II water main extension project, this expense will also be paid for out of the township’s water fund.
“F&VO performs routine hydrant flushing; all five of the hydrants detailed for the $9,890.10 are to replace hydrants on the former base that are well past their useful lives,” Schaeffer explained.
He also pointed out that the township’s capital improvement plan includes $40,000 for hydrant replacements on an annual basis.
Trustee Martin Gayeski asked whether these items are readily available, or if there will be a wait time, as is the case with the meter pits.
Schaeffer said that, for the hydrants, there is a lead time of two to three weeks. “It’s not as bad as the meter pits that are four to six weeks.”
“If we approve this, they get them, are they going to get on this before the ground freezes this year?” Gayeski questioned.
“That is the plan,” Schaeffer replied.
“Are all of these hydrants replacements, or are any of them additions to what we now have?” asked Trustee Jim Baier, to which Schaeffer said they are all replacements.
The motion to approve the payment and work was passed in a 6-0 vote, with Trustee Timothy Cummings not in attendance.
In other matters, Schaeffer advised that ROWE’s final deliverables for the Iosco Exploration Trail (IET) Phase III design engineering were sent to the board on Sept. 19.
Trustees reviewed a $35,577 invoice from ROWE, concerning the IET project.
According to Schaeffer, the bill is associated with the township’s approval of ROWE’s $130,950 cost for final design engineering of Phase III, with approval having been granted during a board meeting in April.
“This was a TAP Grant funded initiative not originally incorporated into the 2019 general fund appropriations,” he explained.
“At the last township board meeting, it was mentioned that this invoice from ROWE was still in the process of being finalized. In order to pay the ROWE invoices totaling $35,576.50, I’m requesting the township board consider increasing 2019 general fund 101-751 for parks and rec appropriations by $35,576.50, from $279,078 up to $314,655,” Schaeffer continued.
This request would increase 2019 total general fund appropriations from $3,321,743, up to $3,357,320, he added.
“Please note that, if approved, the invoice would bring the project total up to $103,544.88. Your packet also contains an e-mail stating that ROWE has yet to be invoiced for the archeological services associated for that project,” Schaeffer said.
“So that’s the difference in the gap between the $103,000 and the $130,000. We’re still waiting on that invoice. Unfortunately, we have to get everything to the DNR for reimbursement by the end of the month,” he elaborated. “So we’re kind of pressing ROWE to press the archeological services to get us the invoice to include within the reimbursement.”
Officials approved the increase to the general fund appropriations in a 6-0 vote.
“ROWE has completed the final construction plans for that, and that is a requirement to move forward with our funding through the various grant agencies,” Trustee William Palmer advised.
“Right now, the estimated cost is about just over $2 million for the Phase III, which is 6.2 miles,” he added of this portion of the non-motorized path, which will be part of the statewide Iron Belle Trail.