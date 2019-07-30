OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees, meeting July 22, raised questions regarding the cost of being included in the 2020 Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce Community Profile and Member Directory.
As noted by Superintendent Dave Schaeffer, there has been back and forth communication between the chamber and the township, associated with clarification on the $5,500 to be paid out of the township general fund for community promotion.
Schaeffer said the $5,500 is in line with what the township has historically contributed towards the chamber’s annual community profile and membership directory.
“The executive director of the chamber provided an e-mail clarifying that the $2,495 is for the back cover advertisement of the community profile and membership directory, and the remaining $3,005 is a marketing expense from the township to the chamber,” he explained.
Schaeffer pointed out that 10,000 of these directories are printed and distributed on an annual basis, and that moving forward with the renewal requires township board approval.
Trustee Timothy Cummings asked if the whole amount was entirely about marketing.
He noted that some portion of it relates directly to printing fees, for example, which he believes is a tangible marketing expense. However, he can see where there would be a problem if this money were used on electricity costs, for instance.
Schaeffer said the $2,495 is for the back cover advertisement, and he was asked by trustees to obtain more clarification on the remaining $3,005.
He said he received this information from the chamber’s executive director, Rose Fulton, that afternoon.
“She said that money is used for utilities, website development and maintenance, payroll and taxes, operations and supplies,” he reported. “Those are some of the major expenditure categories associated with how that $3,005 would be spent.”
Cummings said that, as a government entity, the township board is different than a corporation, a small town business, a nonprofit or somebody else who wants to donate money.
“We’re different. We have different rules. And, where we can receive donations, we can’t give them,” he said, reiterating that it’s one thing to pay for marketing, but it’s another to pay for a separate organization’s electric bill.
“And since she clarified it that way in her e-mail, I think it disqualifies us from paying the remainder of the balance of that invoice,” Cummings said.
Trustee William Palmer advised that he attended the latest chamber of commerce meeting, where he posed the question about how the $3,005 will be spent.
“And, at that time, it was noted that it was simply for marketing. There was no other explanation given,” he said.
Palmer added that he asked about the membership dues, and the top dues for anybody to join the chamber is $465.
“Which, in my opinion, is where the payment of utilities should come from,” he remarked.
“My understanding is that we’re not allowed to pay dues to an organization like this. There are limited organizations that we can pay membership and dues to, like the MTA [Michigan Townships Association], the Municipal League, those kinds of things. I don’t believe the chamber is one of those,” Palmer went on.
He said he feels that the cost for the back page advertisement is a reasonable expense and something that should be continued, but when the other amount is broken down for such items as utilities and salaries, this raises a red flag to him.
Clerk John Nordeen asked that, if marketing is an acceptable expense for the township to pay to the chamber, is it possible to restrict the money? In other words, trustees could ensure that the money is going toward marketing, and not utilities or payroll.
“As part of township law, we have to have direct control over what money is used for. And, in that regard, if they had specified specifics about what marketing would be done and what the expected outcome of those are, then that would make it a legal expense,” said Supervisor Aaron Weed. “But to generalize it in this form here, where it was talked about that it helps pay utilities and furniture and such, that is not a lawful expenditure to a non-public organization.”
In an e-mail to the chamber, Weed cited the following information, according to the MTA:
“A township cannot give public money with no expectation in return. Even if it is for a valid, public purpose, a township cannot make a gift of public money or assets – it must receive at least the same value in return. With either a public or private entity, there must be some form of agreement/contract that makes it clear that the money is being spent on a township public purpose and the township is receiving equal or better value in return.”
So, as of yet, Weed said he was not seeing the justification for this.
Nordeen said this is why he suggested imposing a restriction on the money and explicitly stating what it can be used for. “I’m trying to find a way to match the commitment that we’ve given in the past, and make it legal.”
“They would need to come to us with a marketing plan that’s detailed out, and then the costs associated with the aspects of that plan,” Weed said.
According to Schaeffer, the board has already approved a proposal from Place & Main Advisors, associated with the Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) certification through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).
“One of those components in there includes going through the community branding and marketing strategy, and developing that,” he said.
Schaeffer noted that those from the chamber, as well as the Oscoda Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), have been invited to participate in these efforts, and that the township wants to partner with them to create a strategy to brand the community and then sell that brand.
He said the idea is to use the marketing strategy – the footprint from the MEDC’s RRC – to develop a marketing strategy for the township, in conjunction with the CVB and chamber, who also spend money to market the community.
Nordeen said another avenue he would be in favor of, is to make the $2,495 payment to have those funds in the interim, and then work toward facilitating another way to figure out the marketing angle.
“I would be in favor of paying for the directory ad direct to the publisher. I feel that’s more direct control over the situation,” said Weed.
He added that he doesn’t think the township should pay the invoice, and that they should wait until there is some sort of marketing plan, and see what comes forward from the chamber. “That could come in at a whole different dollar figure; we don’t know.”
Nordeen asked what the envisioned plan would be, for expressing that interest of the board to the chamber.
“My concern on advertising is that we have to receive something of equal value or greater in return. And what that means is, is that we have to have something that shows that that money was actually useful, and not just money put into something and it turned out to be a dud,” said Weed.
“I’m interested in how we’re going to communicate with the chamber of commerce that this isn’t just a flat refusal to pay the invoice; that we have an openness to cooperate,” Nordeen said.
“I’m in favor of a good marketing plan,” Weed noted, if it helps the economy of the township, to an extent.
Palmer said the township is doing a lot of work on branding and marketing, and he would be delighted if the chamber took on some of that work in their marketing proposal.
He noted that this may even cost more than $3,005, and he would be happy to at least take a look at that.
“I agree with that,” said Weed, adding that he thinks the township needs a good plan from the chamber which justifies the expense.
Palmer made a motion to pay directly to the publisher the $2,495 for a full page advertisement in the directory. This passed in a 6-0 vote, with Treasurer Jaimie McGuire not in attendance.
In another 6-0 vote, trustees approved Cummings’ motion to not pay the invoice from the chamber, with the explanation that the township would like to collaborate with the chamber.