Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.