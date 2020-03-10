EAST TAWAS – With a ribbon cutting celebration on March 3, the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) welcomed a new business to the community.
Erin Matthew Sewing in East Tawas has now opened its doors, and owner Jan Jacob will be offering a variety of services.
Named after her children, the sewing and embroidery center was filled with event attendees – including family, staff, TACC Managing Director Chris Aller and other chamber representatives – who stuck around for refreshments after the ribbon cutting.
Aller welcomed the new business to the neighborhood, adding that Jacob has lived in the community for seven years and decided that the area could use an establishment of this type.
Those looking to indulge their creative side should note that the business offers a range of classes for people of all experience levels; open sewing times and other events; Husqvarna sewing and embroidery machines; quilting opportunities; and sales of quality fabric, thread and patterns.
With a passion to support the joy of creativity, Jacob says that – as the business grows to meet the needs of its customers, guilds and communities – special requests for classes, fabric and accessories are most welcome.
As a Kimberbell® Certified Shop, Erin Matthew Sewing features both sewing and machine embroidery patterns.
“Erin Matthew Sewing will be hosting multiple Kimberbell® events and classes to expand your Sewing, Embroidery, and Quilting knowledge,” stated marketing manager Cassie Reyes.
The venue is also a licensed Husqvarna sewing machine store and offers machines from basic sewing, to quilting, to machine embroidery. The shop finances the equipment, as well, with frequent offers of zero percent interest and 20 percent off all future fabric purchases.
Patrons can also get in on an Erin Matthew Sewing Loyalty Card, for discounts on fabric purchases, in addition to joining the Frequent Sewers Club. Members who complete five classes are entered into a quarterly drawing for a chance to win fun prizes.
The lessons and other activities can be scheduled around the evening or weekend availability of customers.
According to Reyes, Jacob is more than suited to lead the classes, as she has earned five teaching certificates in sewing, heirloom sewing, children’s garment construction and serger technique.
Erin Matthew Sewing is described as a safe space for fabric fun, with all skill levels welcome. The center is a judgement-free area where there are no mistakes, just creative design.
The business is located 2035 E. US-23 in East Tawas. It is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but Jacob says the shop will stay open later on these days, if needed.