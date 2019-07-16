HALE – Alyvia Smith, 14, Hale, is well-aware of the need for funding and supplies at the Iosco County Animal Shelter in Tawas City.
In fact, she says that when she used to volunteer at the facility, she often witnessed staff members and other helpers paying for things out of their own pockets, in addition to fostering/adopting animals when space at the shelter was stretched thin.
Therefore, Smith devised a fun, creative way to give the shelter a boost, when she hosted an outdoor movie event on June 27.
Held on the property behind Plainfield Township Hall, Smith fittingly chose the film, “The Secret Life of Pets” to be played during the fundraiser.
Those looking to take in the show could do so by bringing with them a donation for the Iosco County Animal Shelter.
Smith said attendees made cash contributions, as well as donations of food, treats, toys, litter and cleaning supplies, which she later dropped off at the shelter.
Smith reports that the fundraiser went very well, and that the turnout was better than she expected.
To promote the event, she posted flyers around the community and Hale Area Schools (HAS), where she also got to speak to kindergarten students from the district and explain the fundraiser to them.
Further, Smith recently walked in the Fourth of July parade in Hale, alongside her fellow HAS Student Council representatives. Following the procession, she sold candy bars and refreshments to attendees, as a way to bring even more money in to the shelter.
Smith – whose own family has several cats and chickens – said she plans on doing a fundraiser for the animal shelter every month from here on out.
She reiterated that those from the facility are always appreciative of donations, especially at this time of year when it is breeding season for cats – of which the shelter is currently housing about 200.
The facility is overseen by the Iosco County Humane Society and, for more information, visit www.facebook.com/iosco.society or call 362-3170.