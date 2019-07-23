OSCODA – The water main extension projects in Oscoda Township were among the topics discussed during the board of trustees meeting on Monday.
Officials authorized the township clerk and supervisor to execute the contract with John Henry Excavating, East Tawas, regarding Phase I of the efforts.
As reported, the projects have been underway in order to connect to the clean, municipal water supply several properties which are impacted by the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination in the area.
In his report to trustees, Superintendent Dave Schaeffer reminded them that it was during their March 25 meeting when John Henry Excavating was awarded both the water service installation bid for Phase I, as well as the additional work necessary to bring the Phase I construction in line with specifications for the project.
“The bids were established by a ‘base-bid’ on a standard 100-foot installation from the curb box to the house utilizing open cut excavation,” Schaeffer advised, noting that John Henry’s base bid was $4,400.
He also pointed out that there are 10 water services located on Forest Drive, and 14 on Van Etten Dam Road. Therefore, if all 24 water services were a standard 100-foot installation, the total project cost would be $105,600.
“ROWE Professional Services Company will provide project oversight for the installation of the water services,” Schaeffer stated. “ROWE will also be ensuring there is precise reporting for the work performed to install the water services versus the work performed to bring the water main extension project within the construction specifications.”
ROWE representative Rick Freeman attended the meeting and advised that, contingent on the action taken that night, John Henry Excavating planned to be in the field the following day to begin the work – which is expected to be complete in mid-September.
Township board approval is required to authorize the clerk and supervisor to execute the construction contract, and this was granted in a 6-0 vote of trustees. Treasurer Jaimie McGuire was not in attendance.
In related matters, the board approved advertising for bids associated with Phase II of the water main extension, pending final approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)-Rural Development.
Authorization was also given for the supervisor, clerk, treasurer and superintendent to execute all necessary documents to obtain final USDA approval.
Schaeffer explained that the township has been working with ROWE for engineering services related to this portion of the water main extension work. It involves Loud Drive, with 115 service lead connections; Woodland Drive, 40 service lead connections; and Interlake Drive, three service lead connections.
According to Schaeffer, ROWE and the township are at the end stages of preparations, prior to obtaining final approval from USDA-Rural Development.
The board was presented with an overview of Phase II, including a schedule, the letter of authorization for ROWE to submit applications for permits and other documentation.
Based on this paperwork, advertising for bids will begin in August, with construction starting in September and being completed by Dec. 31. A $1 million grant toward the costs of Phase II has been awarded to the township through the USDA’s Emergency Community Water Assistance Grants program.
In separate business, trustees also acted on the following:
• Approved paying Northern Truck Repair $2,905 for improvements the company made to the township’s vactor truck, which Schaeffer said was not operational for a short time in May. “Northern Truck disassembled portions of the apparatus and removed the blockage in the suction chute as well as replaced seals, gaskets, and other hardware.”
• Approved five proposed new hires for the Oscoda Township Fire Department – as requested by Chief Allan MacGregor – those being Kyle Maliszewski, Timothy Condo, Adam Travis, Timothy Justice and Ryan Stone. MacGregor said the department is allowed to have 32 firefighters, and the new hires will bring the total to 31.
Schaeffer stated that, upon board approval, he will invite the new department members to the Aug. 12 trustees’ meeting so the board can put faces to the names.
• Approved purchasing for the police department a 2019 Ford F-150 Police Pursuit Pickup, from Gorno Ford at a cost of $39,495, of which $18,900 will be covered by a USDA grant. Also approved acquiring a 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility from Signature Ford, at a cost of $33,089, with Police Chief Mark David noting that a grant request has been submitted to cover the partial cost of this vehicle, as well.
• Authorized spending $2,214 to upgrade the exterior lighting at Warrior Pavilion, located in Ken Ratliff Memorial Park. According to Executive Secretary Tammy Kline, the original high-pressure sodium fixtures date back to the 1980s, are inefficient and are in need of being upgraded.
• Approved use of Furtaw Field from Aug. 12-14 by those from the Oscoda High School Football Program, as the start to their 2019 season. “All we would need is the field mowed. Our staff will line it,” noted coach Mark Whitley.
• Established budget work sessions regarding the 2020 fiscal year for Wednesday, Aug. 14, and Wednesday, Sept. 11, both at 1:30 p.m. Each will be held in the Robert J. Parks Library, located at 6010 N. Skeel Ave.