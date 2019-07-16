Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Warm and humid. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.