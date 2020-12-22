OSCODA – Locals lined up at Wiltse’s Brew Pub & Restaurant on Saturday to pick up hot and ready meals and to support their employees during the holiday season.

CANDY CANES – Santa Claus passes out candy canes to little boys and girls at the Wiltse’s Brew Pub & Restaurant Saturday fundraiser held outside the restaurant on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The three hour fundraiser gave locals the option to drive up and pick up or hang out outside by the fire and have a chat with Santa Claus. Locals were not charged for the meals, but were asked for donations. The chilly wintery evening had locals gathered up near the bonfire watching the snow fall. 

KEEPING WARM – Locals gather at Wiltse’s Brew Pub & Restaurant to enjoy a nice warm bonfire during the Saturday fundraiser.

Staff said within the first hour they sold out of their pork dinners, which included pulled pork, meatloaf, ribs and other sides distributing approximately 100. For the remainder of the time, 40 fish and chip dinners were distributed and eventually sold out. 

PICK UP – Shaynee Wiltse distributes meals during the Wiltse Brew Pub & Restaurant Food Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 19.  

“The generosity of our community was overwhelming. We cried. Many came by to give cards with donations without partaking in the meal,” said Shaynee Wiltse. 

Twenty five children gathered at the site of Santa who passed out cookies and candy canes after asking what they want for Christmas. 

LINING UP – Locals line up at Wiltse’s Brew Pub & Restaurant to pick up a hot meal consisting of pulled pork, meatloaf and ribs.  

“Everyone was smiling and wishing us luck and lots of Merry Christmas exchanges. It was such a meaningful and fun evening,” said Wiltse.

