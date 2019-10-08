OSCODA – A crowd of eager locals stood outside Oscoda High School on Saturday morning in anticipation of the 19th annual Oscoda Lions Club craft show.
According to Show Chair Yvonne Mallak, more than 350 people made their way through the doors before noon. Throughout the common area and into the gymnasium local and traveling vendors set up shop to offer those browsing many different options.
From foods like dip mixes, brownies and muffins to accessories, home decor, holiday decorations, body care and much more there was something for everyone to enjoy.
Shoppers browsed the myriad of options that were offered looking for birthday and Christmas presents as the holiday season approaches.
Among the long list of favorites, there were some newbies added to the show this year including Jessica Townsend of Small Town Townsends and Carolyn Wojcik of Sunrise Side Creation. Both local crafters of Oscoda.
Townsend creates handmade bows and Wojcik creates hand crafted decor for homes as well as wedding centerpieces by request.
“I’ve been doing crafts for most of my life,” said Wojcik.
With that in mind, she thought it best to open her own company where she creates her own home decor including snow men out of coffee cans and poinsettia covered Christmas trees.
According to Mallak, the event featured more than 90 vendors and over 700 visitors.