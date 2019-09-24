OSCODA — Eleven were inducted into the Canoers Memorial Monument, with their names placed in bronze on the monument located on River Road in Oscoda, during an induction ceremony held Sunday by the Michigan Canoe Racing Association (MCRA).
Those included in the monument this year included Robert Gillings, Richard Gillings, Al Widing Sr., Mark Kolka, Andrew Cherven, Bernard Fowler, Edward LaMotte, Larry Cool, James Crellin, Craig McDougall and Wayne Hintz.
According to Sylvia Harmon, the first induction of the MCRA took place in 1968. In order to be inducted, inductees must be deceased and have completed the AuSable River International Canoe Marathon at least once or many more times. Others inducted into the monument must have shown significant contributions to the marathon over the years, but do not necessarily have to have raced in the event.
Lynne Witte, president of the MCRA, give brief words at the monument, which was packed with people and had standing room only. Harmon spoke about the reason the monument is along the river in the first place.
She said the story of the monument honoring canoe racers began in 1953, shortly after the death of 17-year-old Gerald “Jerry” Curley, her brother. He was an Oscoda canoe racer who lost his life while training for the marathon. The first year of the monument Curley, Edward Dumont, Henry Feldhauser, Arthur Furtaw and Gerald Lauwers were inducted into the monument.
Twenty-six years later Gerald’s father, Harry Curley, Jerry Wagner and Steven Kolonich were inducted. Harmon said those who qualify to be on the monument are submitted to the Canoers Memorial Monument Committee, which selects those who will get a plaque. The ceremony is not held every year, and only takes place when 10 or more are eligible, she said.
This year’s inductees have a storied history both on the river and in their regular lives. As event emcee Bob Bradford pointed out, many were military veterans, and many served during World War II. The inductees, included:
Andrew S. Cherven
Cherven was a World War II veteran who raced with his brothers raced in what was to become the first AuSable River Canoe Marathon, finishing in 12th place with is partner, Bob Jensen. The pair are said to have brought a radio with them so they could listen to the Detroit Tigers while they were in the race. Eventually Andrew became a pharmacist and married Margaret Charron of Grayling.
Larry D. Cool
Born on Dec. 20, 1936 in Gaines, he worked as a heavy machine operator until he retired in 1982 and relocated to Eagle River, Alaska, to run a contracting business and eventually relocated back to Michigan. He began his canoe racing career in the 1960s, and was in the marathon several times, including in 1971 when he finished in 5th place. He passed away Dec. 16, 2016.
James W. Crellin
James was born Sept. 8, 1936 in Mt. Clemens and was a natural athlete throughout his youth. In the 1950s he was recruited by his uncle, Charlie Crellin, to compete in the newly emerging sport of canoe racing. He helped found the MCRA and was a seasoned racing professional by his 30s. With his uncle he experimented with different wooden canoe paddles, as well as fiberglass canoes. He raced in the marathon in 1958, finishing 8th and also in 1963, finishing 4th. He passed away at the age of 81 on Nov. 2017.
Bernard J. Fowler
Born in Roscommon on Dec. 8, 1925, Bernard was a World War II veteran he did a variety of things throughout his life, including becoming a pilot and was intricately involved with the Grayling Airport in management and was on the airport advisory committee.
He owned and operated Edgewater of the AuSable Resort until 1989 and was a fishing guide and enjoyed all tasks at the resort. He was passionate about the marathon and was the marathon champion from 1953 to 1955. He had 11 pro starts, 10 pro finishes, and finished the race in first three times.
Richard D. Gillings
Richard D. Gillings died on March 4, 2018 at the age of 85. He was born on April 9, 1933 at the family farm in Prescott. Later in life he was drafted into the Army where he served in Germany. He afterwards served in the reserve army. He enjoyed going on trips with his wife, Helen, and going to the casinos to play dice, but was a family man who loved attending his grand-children’s sporting events. He raced in the marathon during the 1960s, with his best finish — 5th place — in 1965 with Ernest Segur.
Robert E Gillings
Robert was 88 when he passed away on Oct. 22, 2018. H was born on Oct. 3, 1933 in Pontiac and was an Army veteran serving in German in the 1950s. He married Constance M. Bronson in 1955 and ran a rural route for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement in 1991. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved baseball and was inducted into the NEMC Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011. He was most proud of his of his win with Al Widing in 1964 of the Texas Water Safari 500-mile Race. He finished the marathon five times in top 10, including a third place finish in 167 with Jack Kent. He was also instrumental in the development of the monument.
Wayne Hintz
Wayne died Feb. 25, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born in Aberdeen, Wash. On Nov. 22, 1951 he married Jane Grubbe and was in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He was a physical education teacher and coach and after moving to Michigan he was a teacher and head basketball coach at Alma College. Later he coached in Traverse City and coached several successful professional athletes. He was a professional canoe racing enthusiast and finished the marathon in 1970 in 6th place with Craig McDougall.
Mark J. Kolka
Mark Joseph Kolka, known as “Big Fellar” or “Kolka-Nut” died at the age of 57 on July 9, 2018. He was born on Aug. 29, 1960 and married Mary Rutkowski on July 11, 1981. His work ethic compared to none, according to family, and he never rested. He was a one of a kind father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and coach. He enjoyed campfires and country music, gardening, canning, paddling, hunting and fishing and spending time in his garage.
Ed LaMotte
Edward D. Lamotte died in February of 1989 in Grayling. He was born in Gaylord and was an automobile mechanic. He entered three marathons with Menard Harwood and finished twice. This first race was at age 30 in 1983, where the pair finished in seventh place. He next race was in 1986 where they finished in 10th place.
Craig A. McDougall
Craig was born on December 9, 1952 in Omer and raised in Glennie. He served in the Army in the early 1970s and was a graduate from Northern Michigan University. He started his racing career as a junior racer and he was allowed to race as a 15-year-old in the marathon in 1968. He was allowed after a vote by the other races. He was in the marathon many time, but his greatest marathon accomplishment was his 6th place finish with Wayne Hintz. His greatest canoe experience was helping his son, Joe, and his daughter, Hilary, train and prepare for the marathon. They entered and finished the race in 2012. His last race was in 2011 with his son Joe.
Al Widing Sr.
Al was born Feb. 12, 1925 and died Jan. 11, 2018 at the age of 92. He was a member of the United States Navy and served as a gunner on the USS Aaron Ward and saw action. He returned home after the war and married Dorothy and began his canoeing career after reading an advertisement in the newspaper. For the next 60 years he paddled in as many races as he could while running his construction business and raising six children. In 1964 and 1965 he won the 500-mile Texas Water Safari. He loved the marathon and at the age of 63 he set the record for the oldest paddler to finish in the top 10, with a finish in 8th place.
Al holds every marathon age record from 65 to 87. In 1968 he received the Iron Paddler Award for having completed 26 races and the Steel Paddler Award in 1997, and was the first person to earn it. At the age of 87 Al paddled his lat marathon with his son, Al Jr. He is known in the canoe racing community as Amazing Al and actually made and mounted the crossed paddles that are on the monument today.
Following the ceremony, attendees were invited to view the monument, take pictures of the new plaques and sign a guest. Playing “Taps” at the event was Anna Yates.