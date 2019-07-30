EAST TAWAS – A former Tawas area resident isn’t letting his physical handicap get in his way. And through his philanthropy, he’s hoping others with similar disabilities will feel the same way.
James Murtha, 30, of Ann Arbor, spent his early teenage years growing up in Tawas City. In 2014, he was 25 and living in Denver, Colo. In October of that year, he drove to the Colorado Rocky Mountains to visit a friend in Snowmass Village. He went mountain biking, fell, and broke his neck. The swelling injured his spinal cord, resulting in quadriplegia. Now he uses a power wheelchair to get around.
The following summer, 2015, was the first time he rode on a beach wheelchair at a family park in San Diego, Calif. A beach wheelchair is a wheelchair capable of easily traveling through the wet sand and floating in the water.
Last year at the Tawas area Memorial Day ceremony, Murtha saw a path of wooden boards from the East Tawas City Park gazebo that went over the sand to get closer to the lake. He drove his power wheelchair out on the path and became inspired.
Murtha said he then felt that this was a sign East Tawas was capable of and willing to make accommodations to people who use wheelchairs. Remembering his experience on the beach wheelchair in San Diego, he felt that this was something citizens of East Tawas, Iosco County and its visitors deserved to experience.
He approached the East Tawas Park Board as well as East Tawas City Council for approval.
With their blessings, he launched a Go Fund Me online fundraiser to help the city afford a beach wheelchair and special blue plastic matting, that is laid out over loose sand to make pushing the beach wheelchair, or any wheelchair, to the water easier.
He said the Go Fund Me campaign raised a total of $800 in donations from friends and family.
“Additionally, the Blues by the Bay committee graciously donated $500 from the proceeds of their 2018 festival,” Murtha said. “The East Tawas Park Board donated the balance needed of $3,346.21 to purchase the beach wheelchair and two 50-foot rolls of the plastic access mats.”
The Go Fund Me campaign is still open and taking donations for the purpose of purchasing Broadened Horizons Comfort Carrier slings.
“These products are like harnesses that make transferring people out of their wheelchair to the beach wheelchair, and back, easier and safer,” Murtha said. “This will be important to protecting people who need full assistance moving out of their wheelchair and protecting those moving them.”
The online campaign is located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/beach-wheelchair-for-east-tawas.
He said any additional funds raised will be put toward a smaller beach wheelchair ideal for children.
“Much appreciation is credited to East Tawas City Park Manager Keith Frank, the East Tawas Park Board, the East Tawas City Council, the Blues By the Bay committee, Mary Sass, and many friendly people who donated to this cause,” Murtha said.
Frank said there are several access locations in the East Tawas City Park for the beach wheelchair. Two of them are located in front of the East Tawas City Park office.
He said the Water Wheels Beach Wheelchair is located at the East Tawas City Park office and is free of charge. The chair can be checked out by leaving a copy of the borrower’s driver’s license and the actual user’s personal wheelchair, which will be kept secured at the park office until the beach wheel chair is returned.