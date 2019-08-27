EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Bay waterfront was filled with thousands of blues fans for the 18th annual Blues by the Bay festival on August 23-25th.
The beautiful weather allowed for a nearly seamless festival where more than 2,000 music lovers from all across the country came to jam out.
Nine bands hit the stage throughout the weekend keeping attendees up and on their feet dancing.
Opening the weekend on a high note was the Sax Maniacs. Band member David Daniele said this was their largest Friday night crowd ever.
“We never had so much fun before!” Daniele said.
Next up was John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band. Their name truly says it all, they were the real deal. The Friday crowd ended the night tapping their feet along to the music.
Saturday started off with a performance by Rhett Yocom Blues Band at 12 p.m.; followed by Erin Colburn at 2 p.m. Blak Dog played at 4 p.m and at 6 p.m Laura Rain and the Caesars drew a large crowd to the festival. To end the night Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers put on a show that 2019 Blues by the Bay festival goers will not soon forget.
The band began their performance on stage and slowly made their way into the crowd. From performing in front of guests on their tabletops to playing instruments with the locals, the band truly “got down with the crowd.”
Sandra Parker an attendee who traveled all the way from Georgia said that she vacations in East Tawas frequently, and when she found out that Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers would be performing at Blues by the Bay she just had to attend.
“We saw them perform in New Orleans and when we found out they’d be here we immediately went out and got buttons,” Parker said.
Saturday night was by far the busiest night for the festival drawing in a crowd that went far beyond the large stage tent. However, Sunday night was a close second.
At 1 p.m on Sunday Downriver Dan performed followed by Big Ray and the Motor City Kings.
Many attendees agreed that Big Ray and the Motor City Kings was their favorite band to play during the weekend.
As the festival came to an end “encore,” could be heard from the streets outside the event.
Throughout the weekend many thanks were given to the Tawas Bay Blues Society along with the volunteers who helped bring the event together.
You can find next year’s schedule for Blues by the Bay along with more information on the bands on the Blues by the Bay - East Tawas Facebook page.