TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a fiscal year 2021 general fund budget, one that includes many cuts and layoffs, in an effort for the county to balance their budget.
Commissioners unanimously approved the budget after a brief public hearing was held on the 72-page document. The document shows the many different cuts that took place in order for the county to balance the general fund budget, which come in at $7,918,859 in both revenues and expenditures.
The 2021 adopted general fund budget is $557,079 fewer dollars than in the amended budget for 2020, which was $8,475,938. According to the budget document, the requested budget for 2021 was much larger than the approved $7,918,859. That number was $8,694,400. Iosco County Co-Administrator/Clerk Nancy Huebel said if the county adopted that amount, it would be well over the county’s projected revenues, which under that budget recording, would have been $7,771,657, meaning the county would have to make up a deficit of $922,743 which would have to come from somewhere, she said.
Although the budget also includes a beginning fund balance of $1,912,250, Huebel explained that those funds are not exactly liquid assets, meaning actual cash in a bank account.
“Fund Balance is the difference between all assets and liabilities/deferred inflows. It is equity,” she said. “So it’s the total of cash, receivables, prepaids and other assets less the total liabilities and deferred inflows.”
Instead, commissioners adopted a balanced budget – with cuts – that had both revenues and expenditures projected at $7,918,859. This budget did not include any cash draws from the county’s delinquent revolving tax fund, which has been used in the past as a temporary crutch to make the budget balance.
As explained by Iosco County Treasurer Kathy Anderson, the fund was created years ago and is utilized during tax times. Under the law, the county is responsible for paying out the expected tax revenues to the county’s township’s and cities during tax time, regardless of whether the public paid their taxes. In some counties without a delinquent revolving tax fund, it means they have to borrow the money and pay interest on those borrowed funding, to make the cities and townships “whole” at tax time.
Iosco County has a delinquent revolving tax fund, which was created with the revenues generated from foreclosed property, and refunded every year when people pay their taxes. This allows the county to pay out the township and cities’ expected tax revenues without having to borrow funding.
The fund is comprised of millions of dollars, and over the past decade of budgets, funding has been taken out and transferred into the general fund, Anderson said.
She said between 2011 and the new general fund budget, $1.9 million was taken from the fund to prop up the general fund budget. She said the balance of the fund is around $3.8 million right now, and cautioned commissioners that they could no longer take from the fund if they county was to pay the lower governmental entities during tax time, which is around $3 million for winter taxes. According to the budget document, during the 2020 budget, $250,000 was transferred in. Under the document, up until Oct. 31, 2020, $500,000 was transferred in, but Anderson said even more was transferred in to make up the budget.
Before the public hearing and the motion to adopt the budget, department heads in the county, whose departments are suffering cuts, discussed the impacts the budget would have on their respective departments.
Iosco County Prosecutor James Bacarella has voiced his concerns about the county dissolving the OUIL fund, generated from fines when individuals get prosecuted for drunk driving offenses. The fund totaled more than $30,000 and helped pay for an employee in his department.
“I would ask the county to reconsider their cuts to the budget to my office. It still surprises me that the board is defunding law enforcement,’ he alleged. “As you are aware we are the lowest funded county prosecutor’s office for a county our size.”
Bacarella said that the budgets in his office, compared to others of similar size, were $100,000 fewer dollars to work with even before the budget cuts. He also said that the county was cutting hours of an employee that was not even funded by the county.
“You are intending to cut the hours of my grant-funded employee, she’s a victim’s advocate, I don’t understand if you are having budgetary issues why you would be cutting an employee that is funded by the state?” he said. “It is leaving victims of crime of this county vulnerable. It doesn’t make sense to give up money that is given to us. I really think you should reconsider what you are doing.”
Iosco County Drain Commissioner Fred Stroyer told commissioners he wished they would reconsider laying off an employee in his department. He said he enclosed letters from the State of Michigan and the Cedar Lake Improvement Board recommending the position not be reduced.
“I know things are tough, but we have a lot of projects in the books and on the books and I would strongly recommend that we keep Lindsey at 30 hours, instead of 18, which makes it impossible to run this office,” he said.
After this Chairman Robert Huebel read the resolution and the commissioners unanimously adopted the budget in the hearing.
Vice Chairman Jay O’Farrell said there could be changes in the budget in the future.
“These budgets are working documents, just like the resolution that you just read, as things change this budget can change with the approval of the board of commissioners, this isn’t carved in stone, we can make changes in the future if the economic status of Iosco County changes,” he said.