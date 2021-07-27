TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners said they would seek ways to help provide funding for the Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center, after a presentation by the agency’s Executive Director Rebecca Yuncker.
Yuncker gave her presentation during the July 21 meeting, and highlighted the need for the assessment center in the community. The headquarters is based in Roscommon, but there is a branch in Tawas City to serve local needs so people do not need to travel to Roscommon.
Yuncker explained that the assessment center is a tool that is used with law enforcement and the court system to better serve youth victims of sexual assault or other abuse cases. She said before the assessment center became active in the county, which was back in 2019, assault victims who may have to report a crime, would have to wait long periods to talk to law enforcement, or get a medical exam.
“And when they finally find someone to do the exam, they may not be very trauma sensitive, but they are doing the best that they can,” she said.
She said that with the assessment center, the interviews, exams, and counseling services are all tailored to ease the victim’s trauma that they may have experienced and is a more comforting environment for the children
Yuncker said that since the assessment center’s inception they have branched out to 32 centers, and can coordinate with other centers to get every child who needs to talk to someone.
“Since we have opened in 2019, so far from 2021 we have one child going through that process a week,” she said. “Our numbers are down because of covid, but prior to that kids were driving hours away to get a medical exam that was needed, now our nurses are coming here, we have a therapist that comes up here once a week, so far we have done 63 sessions for kids in this, we are providing all these services for kids in our community.”
She said additionally, the staff will go to court, at no cost, and testify in child molestation and abuse cases to, and also provide therapy to families at no cost.
All that said, she told commissioners that all the services require funding. She said they get a large federal grant, but they must get 20 percent of their budget annually. For a number of years Iosco County has provided $3,000 to help with the assessment center, but in the past year, due to budge issues, that funding was not provided to the center by the county.
“We are asking for you to show passion for us as a team,” Yuncker said. “I know that there is the American Rescue Plan funding they entrusted you to make decisions that are best. You could use that funding for us.”
Members of area law enforcement were also in person at the meeting to discuss the need for the assessment center.
Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Brown, who is the assistance commander of the West Branch Post, said he thought the service was invaluable for the area.
“I can’t stress enough how important it is to work with the assessment center,” he said. “The troopers seated behind me, all they investigate is child involved criminal sexual conduct, and they work hand in hand with the assessment center and the relationship that they have with the assessment center allows the cases to move forward.
Gary Rapp, Iosco County’s retired prosecutor, was also in attendance at the meeting and expressed the need for the assessment center and said the county should help fund it.
“Considering not funding the center would be the biggest mistake you would make in your careers,” he said. “Having a facility like this is so important to your victims, you have the team approach, you punish your victims if you make them go to Roscommon.”
Chairman Jay O’Farrell said that the county is currently forming a committee to see what the American Rescue Plan funding can be used for, and asked if anyone has checked if it can be used in this type of manner, to help fund the assessment center.
Yuncker said that she has checked and other counties are using the funding for that purpose.
O’Farrell said it was an important program, and agreed that it should be funded, but said at the same time when budget cuts happened the county was obligated to maintain state constitutionally mandated services. He said this time around the county would work to kick in funding for the assessment center.
Iosco County Clerk/Co-Administrator Nancy Huebel said currently the county is working on next year’s budget.
“We really don’t have an idea of what that is going to look like,” she said. “If we can hold off on this to determined what our budget might look like that would be good.”
O’Farrell said the county would plan ahead and try to get funding for the assessment center.