Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.