OSCODA – Voters in three Iosco County townships will decide several millage questions on the upcoming Aug. 3 special elections.
In both AuSable and Oscoda Townships, voters will asked to support a millage to help fund the Oscoda/AuSable Senior Center. Millage questions in Baldwin Township include one that would help with renewal support for the township’s refuse collection program, with a slight increase. Another Baldwin Township millage will ask voters to renew fire protection millage, also with a small increase.
AuSable/Oscoda Senior Center Millage
In AuSable Township the millage is asking to renew the 0.0981 mills, for the “purposes of operating, maintaining and improving the senior citizens center” for a period of five years, from 2021-2025. The millage is tied to the passage of Oscoda’s senior center millage and if it is approved in both townships, the funding will be levied. The language is as follows:
“AuSable Township Senior Millage
Shall the previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within AuSable Township be renewed at the rate of 0.0981 mills (0.0981 per $1,000 of taxable value) for the purposes of operating, maintaining, and improving the Senior Citizens Center for the period of 2021-2025, (not to be levied until December of 2021). The approximate amount to be raised in the first year for this millage will be $9862.08.
This millage will not take effect if a like millage request is not passed in the adjoining Charter Township of Oscoda.”
Oscoda Township
Senior Millage
In Oscoda Township, voters will be asked to renew the millage rate which is 0.0989 mill for the period of five years, from 2021-25. Like with the AuSable millage, if both one or both townships fail to pass the millage, it will not be collected in Oscoda township. The language is as follows:
“Shall the previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within Oscoda Township be renewed at the rate of 0.0989 mills (0.0989 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) for the purposes of operating, maintaining, and improving the Senior Citizens Center for the period of 2021 to 2025, (not to be levied until December of 2021). The approximate amount to be raised in the first year for this millage will be $31,000. This millage will not take effect if a like millage request is not passed in the adjoining Charter Township of AuSable.”
AuSable Township Fire Millage
AuSable Township is asking it’s residents to approve a millage that will help support fire operations in the township for five years, raising more than $147,000 the first year. They are asking for 1.4654 mill. The language is as follows:
“Shall the previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within AuSable Township reduced by required rollback to 1.4654 mills be renewed at 1.4654 mills ($1.4654 per 1,000 of taxable value) for the period of 2021 through 2025 inclusive for Fire Protection and thereby raising in the first year an estimated $147,318.03.”
Baldwin Township millages
The Baldwin Township refuse collection millage is asking voters to renew the township’s millage rate of 1.2555 mills by .3 mill, for a total of 1.5555 mills for the period of six years. If approved that millage is estimated to generate $186,000 the first year. The language on the ballot is as follows:
“Shall Baldwin Township renew the previous millage levy of 1.2555 mills and impose an additional .3 mill (for a total of $1.5555 per $1,000 of taxable value) pursuant to the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution, and levy it for 6 years, 2021 through 2026, inclusive, for REFUSE COLLECTION, which 1.5555 mills will raise an estimated $186,054.00 in the first year the millage is levied.
The Baldwin Township fire protection millage, like the refuse millage, is asking for a millage renewal at the current rate for six years, but also asking for a .3 mill increase for that time from 1.3000 mills to 1.6000 mills, and generate an estimated $191,376 the first year. The millage language is as follows:
“Shall Baldwin Township renew the previous millage levy of 1.3000 mills and impose an additional .3 mill (for a total of $1.60 per $1,000 of taxable value) pursuant to the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution and levy it for 6 years, 2021 through 2026, inclusive, for FIRE PROTECTION, which 1.6000 mills will raise an estimated $191,376.00 in the first year the millage is levied.”
Election information
Those who are not registered to vote, can register in person at their local clerk’s office to vote in Aug. 3 election
Michigan residents who want to vote in their local election next month and have not yet registered can still do so in person at their clerk’s offices up to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 3. Those in the 54 counties with elections who need the location of their clerk’s office or local drop boxes, or other voter information, can visit Michigan.gov/Vote.
“With local elections in many jurisdictions under two weeks away, it is not too late to register to vote,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Michigan voters have multiple options to ensure their voices are heard in their local communities and registering to vote is the first step.”
To register to vote in person, residents must bring their proof of residency to their local election clerk’s office, where they can also be issued a ballot, vote it, and return it to the clerk in the same visit.
Those who already have a ballot at home should fill it out, sign the back of the envelope and return it in person to their clerk’s office or to a drop box as soon as possible. Registered voters can vote early with an absentee ballot at their clerk’s office now through Aug. 2, or at their polling place on Election Day, Aug. 3.
For more election information, including the location of the local clerk’s office, area drop boxes, and sample ballots, voters can visit Michigan.gov/Vote.