HALE – A diamond anniversary wouldn’t be complete without a proper celebration. So, to mark the 75th year of the Iosco County Fair, organizers ensured there was plenty of fun to be had at the nearly week long birthday bash.
From July 22-27, the fairgrounds in Hale were teeming with event goers in search of some summertime festivities. And, with the wide variety of activities available, there was something for everyone.
There were ongoing events during the course of several days, including quilting and woodcarving demonstrations; commercial vendors; art and livestock displays; midway games/rides; raffles; contests; appetizing food options; and monster truck rides. But there were also some activities that were only presented once. For those lucky enough to be on the fairgrounds at the time, these special events didn’t disappoint.
For instance, there was a different event each night in the grandstands, including pony pulls, a super cross championship race series, a pro rodeo and the Off Road Demo Derby Bump N’ Run.
The Cow Costume Contest Parade on Friday was also an event not to be missed, and entrants nailed it both the cute and comical categories.
A “dinosaur” and its trainer, a bride and groom, and a cow and her handler dressed for a day at the beach were among those who participated.
Karen Curry, a member of the Iosco County Agricultural Society Board of Directors, and dairy department superintendent, said that this was the second year for the costume contest/parade.
She explained that, while the event is fun for all involved, it also serves as an opportunity for the youngsters and animals to interact and work together one more time before the conclusion of the fair.
The 75th celebration also featured multiple horse shows, livestock judging, a Future Farmers of America (FFA) hog roast and chicken barbecue, Barnyard Olympics challenges, live musical entertainment, a pedal pull, diaper derby contest, a talent show and the crowning of the 2019 Iosco County Senior King and Queen – with this year’s royalty being Dale and Georgia Provoast of Sand Lake.
“It’s been a fun day,” Georgia expressed on Saturday, after cruising through the fair parade with Dale in a shiny Ford Mustang. Other procession participants included the Hale Area Veterans, Iosco County 4-H members and area businesses, churches, fire departments and law enforcement personnel.
Georgia’s enthusiasm was echoed by Sherie and Robert Raona, both 9, who traveled from Missouri for the occasion. The youngsters were spotted enjoying the midway rides shortly after the parade and, while they have family which lives in the area, this was their first time attending the Iosco County Fair.
Entertainment was also provided by those from The Cincinnati Circus Company, who showcased aerial acrobatics, juggling stunts and other impressive feats of balance and coordination.
Additionally, leading guests on a journey through the world of reptiles was Danny Conner of Kerrville, Texas.
Conner’s Reptile Adventures Show was available on multiple occasions during the fair and, aside from the crowd being able to view some impressive creatures up close, they also learned a number of interesting facts.
For example, Conner said the alligator snapping turtle – with a bite force of more than 1,000 pounds per square inch – can live for over 200 years. This species resides in 11 different states, and is protected in all of them.
“This is the single finest turtle you’ll ever see in your life,” he told the audience as he brought out Spartacus, a 125-year-old, 85-pound alligator snapping turtle.
“When people see him, they get excited,” said Conner, adding that Spartacus is, without a doubt, the star of the show.
Other productions spliced with education included Barnyard Express Shows with fair regular Farmer John, as well as performances by Chuck King, whose combo of comedy, magic and hypnosis engaged both onlookers and show volunteers.
Capping off the celebration were grand finale events on Saturday, including activities held in honor of Ag Education Day at the fair. It was in the livestock arena where guests could partake in such hands-on fun as ice cream making, butter making and interactions with farm animals.
Longtime volunteer Jim McArdle noted that fair organizers are constantly finding new ways to utilize the livestock arena, which was built a few years ago through donations and fundraising efforts.
To keep things going and to help continue paying for the large structure, he said that proceeds from such events as the livestock auction are used for the building. Even prior to the auction this past Thursday, supporters had already contributed more than $18,000 through various fundraisers – proving once again how people went all out for the 75th Iosco County Fair.
To check out a list of 2019 fair sponsors, as well as to view photos from past events, go to www.ioscocountyfair.com.