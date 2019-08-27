OSCODA – A public engagement session in Oscoda Township gave participants an opportunity to share their input on a branding system for the community.
Held at the Warrior Pavilion of Ken Ratliff Memorial Park, there were about 30 people who attended the Aug. 13 event, including township officials, planning commission members, Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) representatives, residents and others.
The session was hosted by Ben Muldrow, a partner at the creative planning firm Arnett Muldrow. He was joined by Joe Borgstrom, of Place & Main Advisors, which assisted the township with creating a strategic plan last fall.
The firms have partnered together to provide Oscoda with what they describe as a comprehensive and inclusive process designed to help meet Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) best practices, combined with a market-based, implementation-focused action plan, wrapped with an extensive, world-class branding system called PlaceLeap.
As reported, township trustees voted unanimously in June to accept the PlaceLeap proposal, with Superintendent Dave Schaeffer noting that the goal is to align Oscoda’s practices with the RRC Best Practices in the township’s effort to become RRC certified.
Schaeffer gave opening remarks at the work session, sharing that township officials, Muldrow and Borgstrom had met with targeted customer focus groups that day and the day prior. They heard from some of the major employers, business owners, township leaders and those from the real estate community.
He said that the talks were to continue the following morning with representatives of the education community, including Oscoda Area Schools, the library system and Alpena Community College.
Schaeffer said Muldrow and Borgstrom were able to tour the community and check out some of the sights in Oscoda during their time in the township.
Borgstrom added that he and Muldrow were in the community to help the township follow through on its strategic plan.
“We’re walking the community through a process we call PlaceLeap,” he said, explaining that this focuses on four main areas: an economic development strategy, community marketing strategy, communications plan and community branding.
“We’re really thrilled to have Ben as part of our team on this. Ben has worked with almost 600 communities around the world, doing community branding,” Borgstrom said.
“As Dave mentioned, we’ve had a chance to do several focus groups between yesterday and today, and we’ll finish up tomorrow morning, and we’re going to report back to the economic development committee,” he continued, noting that all documents are expected to be complete by October.
“I’ve had the privilege of doing a tremendous amount of work here in Michigan over the past eight to 10 years,” Muldrow began.
“You all are the 35th community in the state of Michigan that I’ve been able to work with,” he said, sharing that he has worked on downtown branding/completed projects in such locations as Lansing, Marquette, Kalamazoo, Manistee, Grayling, River Rouge and West Branch.
“I want to be very, very deliberate here, and I want to share with you some of the things that kind of guide our process,” he said.
“I own an urban planning firm – we’re not an ad agency, we’re not a marketing firm. We’re focused on helping communities to revitalize their community and grow their community in a smart and strategic way,” Muldrow said.
He explained that about 20 years ago, the firm was doing downtown revitalization plans and the first thing they would do is review past plans, many of which were very good. The question then arose as to why such plans were not being implemented.
“And the thing that we came to realize is, it doesn’t matter how strategic a plan is; if the plan doesn’t become the true, beloved vision of the community, then it will never be able to live through the turnover in elected leadership,” according to Muldrow.
“So we started integrating community marketing into the planning process. And, apparently, that really struck a chord and people started to really like this idea,” he went on.
Muldrow – who has worked in 40 states and five countries – said his visit to Oscoda was his first time in the community, so he was seeing everything through a fresh set of eyes. “And I’ve really liked everything that I’ve seen so far.”
He asked the audience a handful of questions that evening, beginning with an exercise to get them to start thinking visually.
Muldrow asked the crowd to imagine that they have the task of creating a postcard to convince a friend to move to Oscoda, using only one image. “What image best captures the quality of life that you cherish about life here?”
The audience gave such replies as Oscoda Beach Park, Furtaw Field, the view of the AuSable River from Lumberman’s Monument, Van Etten Lake (VEL), fall foliage along the river and early morning shots of people fly fishing on the AuSable.
“Outdoor resources go a long way, and people are very much drawn to places where they can connect with their surroundings. Can you talk to me a little bit about what it’s like having both this river, that provides certain functions to the community, as well as being on the lake and having the beach?” Muldrow asked.
“It can be easy to maybe slant too far one way or the other, if that makes sense,” he went on, saying a beach and a lake feel one way, while a river and the woods feel different. So, he asked if there was a nice mix in Oscoda, and if this is something which is unique to the community.
“I think it’s the perfect mix because you feel like you’re on vacation every day, and you get to live here,” said Township Treasurer Jaimie McGuire.
Resident Arnie Leriche added that national forest land is in close proximity to the water bodies in Oscoda. “And I think that, just like anyone who lives near mountains and an ocean, within an hour can be anywhere and do anything.”
Muldrow said that when people hear the words branding and marketing, they often jump to the conclusion that this means unrestrained marketing, and inviting anyone and everyone to come to a place.
“And I think one of the reasons why a community branding system is so important is, it’s actually a preservation process. We’re going through and we’re listening for those qualities and attributes that you cherish, so that we can integrate those into our story,” he said.
Muldrow also noted that developing a branding system for a community is not about adopting a theme. “Themes are not sustainable; they’re not authentic.”
He asked for any other images the audience may consider for a postcard, and one attendee said he doesn’t think the community really takes advantage of the lake and river, considering that there aren’t any a restaurants or hotels overlooking the water.
“That’s a really great point. Obviously, you all have quite a few cabins and resorts and things like that, that engage the lake front, and that makes sense,” Muldrow said.
He said it is a typical dynamic in communities that were founded along a waterway, with the intention of that waterway to perform a utility. “When you guys were founded, you had an industry that used that as your interstate.”
Muldrow shared an example of a community which spent $1.8 million on a river walk, but there is nowhere for people to have dinner on the water and so on. “There wasn’t anything else. There wasn’t any other experience. So I completely know where you’re coming from.”
Leriche asked if the purpose of the postcard exercise was to attract people to visit Oscoda, or to get them to live and work there.
Muldrow said his response was based on what he had observed during his time in Oscoda, so he asked the crowd to correct him if he was wrong. “But the impression that I am getting is, this community is not particularly interested in growing the visitor market that already is busy as it is.”
Based on what he has heard from the community, he said he feels that they want to recruit more year-round residents – more people who are going to become a true part of the year-round economy and participate in that economy as a whole.
He said there is already a visitor draw which is bringing people to the township, so he was leaning more toward either an economic development story line or a residential story line.
“I don’t feel like we need to necessarily do a whole lot of additional tourism. Now, we might want to focus on shoulder season; we might want to figure out a way that a four-month season turns into an eight-month season, and things like that,” Muldrow said.
But, he went on, considering that the township is his primary client, he’s looking at more of a holistic economy, understanding that the CVB and other such entities are focused on the tourist development side of things.
Resident Devon Tasior said the view of VEL from the Warrior Pavilion that evening was beautiful, but it is not the year-round reality since there’s a period of several months where snow covers the ground.
She pointed out, though, that there are snowmobile trail heads, cross-country skiing along the Corsair trails and an uptick in the popularity of fat tire biking.
She remarked that these trails are beautiful, and that she thinks they aren’t emphasized as much as they could be.
Muldrow said fat tire and mountain biking is one kind of impact, and that something such as motorized snowmobile traffic is completely different. “And sometimes communities aren’t necessarily thrilled about certain types of users.”
He asked if the community would be welcoming to outdoor sporting enthusiasts, understanding that there are a variety of uses.
Planning commission member Robert Tasior said that, of the winter activities mentioned, none of them can be brought into the downtown area. “A lot of communities that are successful in utilizing winter activities, they have places that bring them right to the places they need to go.”
Drawing on past experience with other communities, Muldrow said there is no reason for Oscoda to give its natural resources away, unless it also has the ability to capture the economic impact of that visitor. “Because those resources are finite. And if you’re not benefitting, then you’re giving it away for free. And it’s okay; it’s absolutely okay to be a little selfish there.”
Muldrow then asked the audience to pretend as if they had received a grant to create a new gateway sign for the community.
“If you had the opportunity to kind of set that tone, set that first impression, what phrase would you say? How would set that first impression for somebody coming in to the community?” he asked.
D. Tasior, however, had her own question for Muldrow. “You haven’t been here before – what was your first impression?”
Muldrow shared that he flew into Detroit and drove up the prior day. The first thing he began to see was a concentration of cabins to his right as he was driving. He said he passed over the river and came into a quaint area which he could tell has potential.
Once he came upon Oscoda Beach Park and observed the bandshell with the large American Flag, he said he felt as though he were somewhere special.
Muldrow added that whenever he hears of a community with a closed military base – such as the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda – he has apprehension about the long standing impacts of the closure.
He said he was very pleased, though, to see in Oscoda that 25 years after the closure of WAFB, there is industry, business and re-use going on.
“Now, if I’m being honest, there’s still some questions,” he said, noting that the community has a tourism based economy in the summer and also has the presence of industry, but it is still lacking some of the amenities he would expect to see downtown. “There’s definitely opportunity there, but my first impression was overwhelmingly positive.”
When one man from the audience asked why Oscoda is going through the branding/marketing process and what the benefit will be, Muldrow pointed to the vacancy rate downtown as one example.
“I would say that part of the reason you need to do it is because there are people in this community that are passionate about preserving its longevity; they’re passionate about their kids,” he began, before the man in interjected and asked, “By brining more people in?”
“There’s this very interesting dynamic that happens in America, where people find good things and they go there. Some of these places grow and thrive, other places shrink and die, and this community is a community that is focused on sustaining its long-term health,” Muldrow said.
He reiterated that the branding process is not about inviting as many people in as possible. “I hear that you don’t want to invite more people. But guess what? Preserving a community is not a passive effort. Preserving a community takes proactive effort.”
He added that he thinks there are other citizens in the community who feel like their friends and neighbors deserve a more vibrant place to live.
As for his original question on setting the first impression for visitors, McGuire suggested a phrase along the lines of, “Live, Work and Play the Four Seasons.”
Muldrow asked if truly experiencing the four seasons is a realistic image, to which McGuire said it was.
“Fantastic,” Muldrow replied.
“We want our children who love this area to be able to stay here and work here,” chimed in EIC member Rose Mary Nentwig, who said too many people have to move away because there aren’t enough jobs.
Muldrow said this is a struggle in many areas, but the real question is how to realize the economic impact of the jobs that a community has when the people who have to do them can’t live or do things they need to in the community.
Leriche said Kalitta Air, for example, is a great industry which brings in a lot of good paying jobs, but he questioned if this is enough for a family.
According to Leriche, people oftentimes rely on two incomes, so he wondered if there are enough opportunities for that second person to have a part-time job throughout the year. “Because we may not have the seasonal equivalent of jobs that is good enough. So we have to look beyond one or two major industries, and look for the family unit. Can they stay here and live here and have their children come back and start a family here?”
Muldrow said this was a great point, before asking the crowd to imagine that there is a dignitary or a potential investor coming to Oscoda, who they want to take on a 30-minute tour.
“What are the things that we will make sure to include as we’re driving through the community, to highlight either things that we’re proud of that we want to make sure they know about, or what we consider to be big opportunity sites?” he asked.
To this, the audience gave such replies as, the beach, Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, River Road, the AuSable River, Lake Huron, VEL, the parks in the area, the DNR campground, the YMCA facility, Lumberman’s Monument, the western side of the township and Iargo Springs.
Muldrow said there are numerous story lines relating to the natural beauty, natural resources, water bodies and so on in the area. “But then we also have this amazing story of the reuse, of what’s happening here at the airport.”
He asked how much the WAFB closure still weighs on the community’s self-esteem, which garnered a mix of opinions from the crowd.
Either way, Muldrow noted that municipalities with military installations very deliberately separate and divide the bases from the rest of the community. “There are boundaries and those boundaries are enforced. So, it oftentimes takes generations before those boundaries fade away.”
R. Tasior pointed out that the difference in Oscoda is that they are contending with the Air Force daily about the contamination spreading from WAFB.
“So it’s a constant reminder of what was in our community, and what we’re still trying to recover from when it comes to the contamination,” he said.
“As long as that’s happening, it’s always going to be called ‘the base,’” he continued.
For the final exercise, Muldrow asked the crowd to pretend that an author is going to write a story about the community, and that they have to generate ideas about what people should know and what makes Oscoda unique.
Answers included Oscoda’s lumbering history; the township being the birthplace of Paul Bunyan; the involvement in the AuSable River Canoe Marathon; and the history/purpose of the dams along the river.
Participants were also asked by Muldrow to list their opinions, if they could tell visitors to check out just one thing before they left Oscoda. “What are the things you’re making sure to point people to?”
Some of the answers were Oscoda Beach Park, the golf courses in the area and the boating, sailing, fishing and canoeing opportunities that are available.
Muldrow said there are a lot of interesting dynamics which converge in Oscoda, and he is excited to make some recommendations on how to tell that story, help the organizations which are charged with that task and assist in having these entities work together to help residents realize their vision for the township.
R. Tasior remarked that, despite differing opinions and the controversies which may arise, there is one thing they can each agree on: “We love Oscoda.”
“One of the biggest things that we try to do in this process, is really realize that the thing that is beautiful about a community is it is a collection of experiences and is a collection of passionate personalities,” Muldrow agreed. “And good working systems allow communities to tell all those stories.”