OSCODA – Locals, family members and friends gathered at Oscoda High School (OHS) on Friday in celebration of the third annual Athletic Hall of Fame (HoF) induction.
It was a day of celebration for inductees and their family members as they enjoyed a luncheon with the HoF committee members, attended the OHS pep rally and enjoyed a tailgate prior to the induction in the high school gymnasium.
Hot dogs were cooked and served by members of the HoF committee as well as the Board of Education near the gymnasium entrance. After enjoying a bit of time to relax and enjoy one another’s company, the inductees and guests were invited into the gym for the induction ceremony.
Inductees included the 1964 football team, Pete LaRouech, Terri Fraser McKay, Pete Bovan, Sandra Niedergall and Cory Gildersleeve. Each received a engraved plaque detailing their athletic accomplishments at OHS.
Athletic Director Scott Lueck introduced and inducted each nominee.
“It is with great pleasure and honor that we welcome back many of our great alumni today,” Lueck said.
Additionally, he recognized the members of the HoF committee that make the induction possible. members include Scott Moore, Dave Slaggert, Bob Kennedy, Mary and Jim Reitler, Rich Firebaugh, Lueck, Steve Hennigar and Tony Lopez.
He also recognized the current HoF members that were able to attend the ceremony including Linda Hennigar, George “Judd” Wainwright, Tom and Mary Coulon and Matt Gary.
“It is our history that makes us great because we can celebrate the greatest virtues in life. The history of Oscoda athletics is a history of commitment, dedication, discipline, passion, pride and resiliency,” Lueck said.
He went on to induct the athletes from the 1964 football team which included Bovan, John Sklepkowski, Tom, LaRouech, Jeff Kahn, Dick Dey, Steve, Kennedy, Elwin Rick, Mike Taubitz, Jack Guy, Mike DiGuiro, Mark Biggers and Don Angell that were in attendance at the ceremony.
Additionally, Gildersleeve’s award was received by his sister, Lynn Gildersleeve Francis and her husband Mick Gildersleeve.
Following the induction, inductees and family members were escorted outside by the OHS band and moved to Robert D. Hodges Athletic Field to be announced over the loud speaker. The football game began shortly after with the playing of the National anthem by the OHS Marching Band.